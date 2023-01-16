Read full article on original website
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Justin Jefferson sounds like he wants to leave the Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson sounds like he’s ready to leave the Minnesota Vikings. The 2022 version of the Minnesota Vikings made the playoffs after finishing the regular season first in the NFC North, however, the club made it no further than Sunday night’s Wild Card Round, as they were handed a tough defeat at the hands of the New York Giants in a 31-24 contest.
Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic
The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
Patrick Mahomes’ ATS record is terrible as a big favorite
Patrick Mahomes does a lot of things on the football field that’ll make your jaw drop. The one thing he appears unable to do, however, is pad bettor’s pockets when the Chiefs are a big favorite. Over the past three seasons, Mahomes is 11-18 against the spread when...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
Rob Gronkowski apologized to the Dallas Cowboys … kind of
Rob Gronkowski was forced to eat his words after the Cowboys took care of business on Monday. The last of the NFL’s Super Wildcard Weekend’s games saw the Dallas Cowboys essentially obliterate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The final score, 31-14, didn’t even showcase how badly Tampa Bay was beaten.
Bills, Bengals fanbases come together as divisional matchup approaches
As we have seen the past couple of weeks, the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest, albeit a tragedy, has been able to bring together not just football fans, but people in general.
Saints Win Appeals Regarding Alleged Fake Injury Fines
The New Orleans Saints won their appeals to NFL fines after an alleged fake injury in Week 13.
Miami football Cormani McClain saga ends with Colorado flip
The recruitment of five-star cornerback Cormani McClain by the Miami football program has ended with his as-expected flip to Colorado on Thursday night. McClain had been committed to Miami since late October. Red flags were raised with McClain when his mother tweeted he would not be signing last month. The...
Miami Heat anchor, Bam Adebayo, currently 4th on NBA Defensive Player Ladder
The Miami Heat are continuing to build on what they are doing well and coming off two of their most interesting performances of the season. To be frank, you can call it two of their better. Hear us out there though. Though they went down big to the Atlanta Hawks...
Joe Namath gives Aaron Rodgers his blessing for No. 12 if QB goes to Jets
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath said that he’d be willing to let Aaron Rodgers wear No. 12 if he were to join the team. The New York Jets are once again in search of a new quarterback, as the Zach Wilson selection hasn’t panned out like the team had expected. The roster is playoff caliber, but the quarterback is what held them back from making the playoffs, despite sitting at 6-3 entering their bye week this season. Now, they are in a position where they will be in the hunt for a proven veteran signal caller.
NFL picks against the spread for every game in Divisional Round (Eagles will demolish Giants)
It’s time for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs!. Throughout the regular season, I gave you my best bet against the spread for every single game. I am once again doing it throughout the postseason. If you don’t care about the spread, and only want to know my...
Best NBA prop bets today (Fade Kyrie Irving’s high scoring prop)
Thursday night’s NBA action brings us a couple of primetime games, and I have a player prop pick in each for bettors who want to really get involved in the game. Both players have hit these props in at least eight of their last 10 games, so we’re banking on consistency to keep this going on Thursday.
MLB Power Rankings: Biggest 2022-23 free-agent miss for all 30 MLB teams
After a wild MLB offseason so far, what are the biggest misses by each MLB team in free agency?. Regrets? Sure, every MLB team will have a few this offseason when it comes to free agency, from those who spend in historic fashion (we’re looking at you, Steve Cohen) to those who keeps their checkbooks closed way more often than not (we’re looking at you, John Fisher).
