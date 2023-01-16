ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Justin Jefferson sounds like he wants to leave the Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson sounds like he’s ready to leave the Minnesota Vikings. The 2022 version of the Minnesota Vikings made the playoffs after finishing the regular season first in the NFC North, however, the club made it no further than Sunday night’s Wild Card Round, as they were handed a tough defeat at the hands of the New York Giants in a 31-24 contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic

The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Rob Gronkowski apologized to the Dallas Cowboys … kind of

Rob Gronkowski was forced to eat his words after the Cowboys took care of business on Monday. The last of the NFL’s Super Wildcard Weekend’s games saw the Dallas Cowboys essentially obliterate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The final score, 31-14, didn’t even showcase how badly Tampa Bay was beaten.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Miami football Cormani McClain saga ends with Colorado flip

The recruitment of five-star cornerback Cormani McClain by the Miami football program has ended with his as-expected flip to Colorado on Thursday night. McClain had been committed to Miami since late October. Red flags were raised with McClain when his mother tweeted he would not be signing last month. The...
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

Joe Namath gives Aaron Rodgers his blessing for No. 12 if QB goes to Jets

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath said that he’d be willing to let Aaron Rodgers wear No. 12 if he were to join the team. The New York Jets are once again in search of a new quarterback, as the Zach Wilson selection hasn’t panned out like the team had expected. The roster is playoff caliber, but the quarterback is what held them back from making the playoffs, despite sitting at 6-3 entering their bye week this season. Now, they are in a position where they will be in the hunt for a proven veteran signal caller.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Best NBA prop bets today (Fade Kyrie Irving’s high scoring prop)

Thursday night’s NBA action brings us a couple of primetime games, and I have a player prop pick in each for bettors who want to really get involved in the game. Both players have hit these props in at least eight of their last 10 games, so we’re banking on consistency to keep this going on Thursday.
FanSided

MLB Power Rankings: Biggest 2022-23 free-agent miss for all 30 MLB teams

After a wild MLB offseason so far, what are the biggest misses by each MLB team in free agency?. Regrets? Sure, every MLB team will have a few this offseason when it comes to free agency, from those who spend in historic fashion (we’re looking at you, Steve Cohen) to those who keeps their checkbooks closed way more often than not (we’re looking at you, John Fisher).
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

