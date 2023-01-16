Read full article on original website
Virginia Lee Bell
Virginia Lee Bell, 90, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Antebellum Senior Living on Arlington in Macon, Georgia. Due to unforeseen circumstances the funeral services will be held at a later date. Alternated expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to your favorite charity. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Betty Marrs Tooley
Betty Marrs Tooley, 82, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 17th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe. Betty was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 19, 1940, a daughter of the late Mary Alene (Poindexter) and Ray Rich. On October 24, 1959, she married J.E. Tooley in Celina, TN....
Glendon Daryl Payne
Glendon Daryl Payne, 54, died of natural causes during his sleep at his home in Nashville on Jan. 9, 2023. He was born in Barren County, the son of the late Russell Payne and Ruth Arterburn Payne, who survives. He was a 1986 graduate of Barren County High School and...
Edgar Thomas Witcher
Edgar Thomas Witcher, 74, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born August 25, 1948 in Barren County, Kentucky to the late Sydney Edgar Witcher and Estella Isabell Tarry Witcher. Edgar was self-employed and a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church.
Judy Lynn Aaron Ferguson
Judy Lynn Aaron Ferguson of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Ben Aaron and Audrey Lloyd Aaron, was born on Monday, January 16, 1950 in Albany, Clinton County, Kentucky and departed this life on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was 72 years, 11 months, and 30 days of age.
Cynthia Rose Danmeier
Cynthia Rose Danmeier, 76 of Smiths Grove died Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Donald William Danmeier and Hildegard Griesgraber Danmeier. She was a Registered Nurse and attended the Lutheran Church in Smiths Grove. Her survivors include two sisters, Mary Thies and...
William Wayne “Pooch” Poynter
William Wayne “Pooch” Poynter, 78 of Knob Lick passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at his home. Born April 24, 1945 to the late William Carver Poynter and Dorothy Bennett Poynter. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Wendy Poynter and grandson Kayden White.
Perry D. Garmon
Perry D. Garmon, 80, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Holley Carburetor and a son of the late Omar Leslie Garmon and Lena Mae Wimpee Garmon. He is survived by his...
Elcaleen Sullivan
Elcaleen Sullivan, age 79 of Wingfield, departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Magnolia Village in Bowling Green. The Butler County native was born on August 18, 1943 to the late Elvis and Dona Wolfe Gross. Elcaleen worked hard to provide for her family, and retired from housekeeping...
John Robert “Bobby” Coates
John Robert “Bobby” Coates, age 65 of Park City, KY departed this life on Monday, January 16, 2023 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on June 20, 1957 to the late Robert L. and Lottie Nash Coates. Bobby constructed mausoleums for...
Ms. Cindy (Gibson) Ritchie
Ms. Cindy (Gibson) Ritchie, age 61, of Versailles, Kentucky and formerly of Cave City passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at The University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Cindy was born on July 18, 1961, a daughter of the late Charles Owen and Eva Jean (Geralds) Gibson. She graduated from Caverna High School in 1979 and retired from the Hart County Child Support Office in 2014. She enjoyed traveling, having seen all of the lower forty-eight and always on the lookout for Moose, she was an avid UK fan, but more than anything she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, and her family.
Eric Steven Lambert
Eric Steven Lambert, 52 of Edmonton passed away on January 16, 2023 at TJ Samson Hospital. He was born in Kankakee, IL on June 16, 1970. He is preceded in death by is maternal grandparents Myrel and Marie Friant and mother & father in law Clifton and Edna Copas. Eric...
Ezra C. Allen
Ezra C. Allen, 92, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, January 17th, at Overton County Health Care in Livingston, TN. Ezra was born in Tompkinsville, KY on March 31, 1930, a son of the late Bessie (Sheffield) and Carlos Allen. He proudly served in the Marines during the Korean War....
William “Bill” Vien
William “Bill” Vien, 59, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his residence. A native of Pittsfield, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Alfred “Joe” Vien and Constance “Connie” Vien. Bill was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing,...
Debbie Hunt Deckard
Debbie Hunt Deckard, age 73, of Glasgow, Kentucky went to be with her Heavenly Father Monday, January 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Columbus, Indiana on November 21, 1949 to Burl Hunt and the late Ruth Burgess Hunt and raised on the farm in Lamb, Kentucky. She began her working career at Kentucky Pants and later retired from Sumitomo. Debbie was a faithful member of First Freewill Baptist Church and served in many capacities where she was known by many as Nanny. She loved her family dearly and was a devoted wife, mother, nanny, daughter, sister, and friend.
Benton A. Cowles
Benton A. Cowles, age 70 of Bowling Green, departed this life on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on May 18, 1952 to the late Ruble B. and Maggie Cassady Cowles. He was united in marriage for forty-seven years to his best friend and helpmate, Teresa Gregory Cowles, until they were parted by his passing.
Relative of Floyd Collins reflects on his death as 98th anniversary nears
CAVE CITY — A Flint Ridge man went into a unexplored portion of cave in north Barren County nearly 98 years ago and never returned alive. That man was William Floyd Collins, and a descendant of his continues to tell about his daring task of exploring caves in the area around modern-day Mammoth Cave National Park.
Jason Turner
Jason Turner, 39, Glasgow, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Conyers, GA, he was the son of Thomas Nightingale and Elizabeth Minnieman Hammons. He is survived by his life companion and the mother of his children Ashley Smith. In life he enjoyed fishing, gardening and carving walking sticks. He was a septic tank repairman and self employed carpenter.
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Jan. 9, 2023
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office. Rachana Keo, 27, and Ryan E. Capps, 55, both of Glasgow. Elizabeth J. Yoder, 21, and Andy A. Schlabach Jr., 19, both of Summer Shade. Jan. 6, 2023:. Amanda B. Johnson, 29, and Eric...
James C. Miller
James C. Miller, 84, Smiths Grove, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. A Tennessee native, he was the son of the late Ray and Lois Miller. He was a life long construction worker. Survivors include one daughter Teresa Hendricks of Russellville; four grandchildren:...
