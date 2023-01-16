ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Echo Avenue near Fremont Boulevard.

Police said when they arrived, they quickly identified the victim and the suspect car driving away from the area. Seaside Police said the two men from Watsonville in the shooter's car were arrested, and the gun used was found.

Police said nobody was struck by gunfire during this shooting.

Seaside Police noted that they would present new technology to the City Council on Thursday to help solve and reduce crimes.

Thursday's City Council Agenda said that Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges would present a plan to bring automated license plate readers and shot detection software to Seaside.

You can view the full agenda here .

Comments / 2

Nobody
3d ago

Look what we have here, gangbangers with a semi-auto that was illegally carried and a magazine that fits 13 rounds. Your “common sense” gun laws that only restrict law abiding citizens are working great, don’t they?

Reply
2
 

