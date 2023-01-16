ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 108

DECC Introduces New Free Big Movie Night With Free Parking Through February

If you're looking for something fun and free to do in February, you're in luck. The Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center is hosting 'Big Movies At The DECC' in February. It's described as a free community event, where you'll have the chance to see the biggest movies on a big screen in the Harborside Ballroom. The screenings are taking place each Thursday night in February.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Mystery Photo: Who Is The Duluth Couple Pictured In This Vintage Photo Listed For Sale?

If you search around on eBay looking for vintage memorabilia and photos, you may find the listing that has direct ties to the Northland. The listing is a vintage cabinet photo that was taken between 1880 and 1889. It features a husband and wife and what is most interesting to me is that the couple is from Duluth the photographer imprinted on the photo was located in downtown Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Local Lure Shop Hosting Auction For St. Jude

The time of the year is near: our St. Jude Radiothon is not far away and we are so blessed to have a supportive community that comes together to raise as much money as possible! One of those people is Justin Gower, who owns JG's Custom Lures. The company is...
ALBORN, MN
MIX 108

The Best Car Washes In The Duluth – Superior Area

When nice weather rolls around, it seems like everyone wants to wash off that dirt and grime that Mother Nature inflicts upon our vehicles during the winter months. The need for a car wash is especially important in the Northland - where road salt and sand can wreak havoc with the exterior finish of our vehicles if it's left on for any length of time.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Popular Fast-Food Chain Is Switching From Pepsi To Coke Products

One popular fast-food chain is making the switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products and fans of the place are divided. Recently, we discovered that Wisconsin residents are divided on what to call soft drinks. Some call it pop, others call it soda. So I think it's fitting that this fast-chain has its roots in Wisconsin.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

How Normal Is Rain In January For Duluth?

It has been a very odd January thus far in terms of the weather in the Twin Ports and that was really evident this week as we saw rain falling for most of the afternoon. I wasn't complaining that it wasn't snow but it was definitely odd. The rain wasn't...
DULUTH, MN
Y-105FM

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
katcountry989.com

Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Jail Turns Into New Apartments In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The old St. Louis County Jail is reopening as a new apartment complex this Friday. At one time the jail had 99 cells. Now as a new apartment complex, the building will have 33 units which are mix between studios and one and two bedrooms. It...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluth Plans Snow Removal Along Rerouted MNDOT Interchange Work Near 3rd Street, North 19th + 20th Avenues West

One of the routes that's taken rerouted traffic from the Twin Ports Interchange project will see some snow removal effort from the City of Duluth this week. The city is alerting the general public about their intention to perform snow removal efforts over a two day period - Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19 on portions of the streets along Piedmont Avenue above the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Level III predatory offender released in Duluth

The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk, level three predatory offender that will be released in Duluth. Michael Thomas Kleiber, is a 46-year-old, white man with brown hair and blue eyes. Kleiber is 6′ 7″ tall and weighs 196 pounds. There is no known address for Kleiber, and authorities say he will be homeless.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

NWS Duluth Issues Winter Weather Advisory As Roads Turn Slippery

For mid-January, the weather in the Northland on Monday was very strange. It's not often we have rain showers during this time of year, but that is what we experienced today. Of course, as the temperatures drop that rain changes to snow. The problem is that things get nasty during the in between phase when ice develops. That is what is occurring Monday night and as driving conditions deteriorated, the Nation Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy