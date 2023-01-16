Read full article on original website
DECC Introduces New Free Big Movie Night With Free Parking Through February
If you're looking for something fun and free to do in February, you're in luck. The Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center is hosting 'Big Movies At The DECC' in February. It's described as a free community event, where you'll have the chance to see the biggest movies on a big screen in the Harborside Ballroom. The screenings are taking place each Thursday night in February.
Mystery Photo: Who Is The Duluth Couple Pictured In This Vintage Photo Listed For Sale?
If you search around on eBay looking for vintage memorabilia and photos, you may find the listing that has direct ties to the Northland. The listing is a vintage cabinet photo that was taken between 1880 and 1889. It features a husband and wife and what is most interesting to me is that the couple is from Duluth the photographer imprinted on the photo was located in downtown Duluth.
Local Lure Shop Hosting Auction For St. Jude
The time of the year is near: our St. Jude Radiothon is not far away and we are so blessed to have a supportive community that comes together to raise as much money as possible! One of those people is Justin Gower, who owns JG's Custom Lures. The company is...
The Best Car Washes In The Duluth – Superior Area
When nice weather rolls around, it seems like everyone wants to wash off that dirt and grime that Mother Nature inflicts upon our vehicles during the winter months. The need for a car wash is especially important in the Northland - where road salt and sand can wreak havoc with the exterior finish of our vehicles if it's left on for any length of time.
Duluth Rescue Dog Might Not Be Photogenic, But She Has Eyes For You
I was checking my e-mail last night when I saw our usual Tuesday evening e-mail from Nicole at Animal Allies. She always sends us the featured pet of the week that we will discuss on Wednesday mornings. Her e-mail simply said:. This week we’ll be talking about Lucie!. While...
Duluthian Harry Welty Unveils His Latest Winter Snow Sculpture – One With A Message
It would not truly be winter in Duluth without a new snow sculpture from Harry Welty who lives in a prime location for all to see his latest artwork. His home is on the corner of 21st Avenue East and 4th Street, so you need to look fast if you are driving up the hill, or turn down 4th street to get a better look.
Popular Fast-Food Chain Is Switching From Pepsi To Coke Products
One popular fast-food chain is making the switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products and fans of the place are divided. Recently, we discovered that Wisconsin residents are divided on what to call soft drinks. Some call it pop, others call it soda. So I think it's fitting that this fast-chain has its roots in Wisconsin.
Why 2023 Is The Year Of Checking This Off My Duluth Bucket List
It doesn't matter if you are a Duluth native or not. Chances are you know about Grandma's Marathon no matter where you are from, as it is one of the biggest races there is, with people coming from all over the world to take part and spectate. I moved to...
Race Week Events Announced For 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in Minnesota
It's that time of year once again for a fantastic Northland tradition! The 39th Running of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is about to get underway and before the race even begins, everyone is invited to have fun at a series of related events. The 2023 John Beargrease Sled...
How Normal Is Rain In January For Duluth?
It has been a very odd January thus far in terms of the weather in the Twin Ports and that was really evident this week as we saw rain falling for most of the afternoon. I wasn't complaining that it wasn't snow but it was definitely odd. The rain wasn't...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
katcountry989.com
Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
FOX 21 Online
Jail Turns Into New Apartments In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The old St. Louis County Jail is reopening as a new apartment complex this Friday. At one time the jail had 99 cells. Now as a new apartment complex, the building will have 33 units which are mix between studios and one and two bedrooms. It...
Is It Cheaper To Fly Out Of Duluth Or Minneapolis?
I know it's a long time ago now, but I remember flying out of Duluth prior to 9/11 and it was a very similar price to flying out of Minneapolis. After that tragic day, prices for out of the Twin Ports seemed to jump up significantly. I fly on commercial...
Duluth Plans Snow Removal Along Rerouted MNDOT Interchange Work Near 3rd Street, North 19th + 20th Avenues West
One of the routes that's taken rerouted traffic from the Twin Ports Interchange project will see some snow removal effort from the City of Duluth this week. The city is alerting the general public about their intention to perform snow removal efforts over a two day period - Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19 on portions of the streets along Piedmont Avenue above the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Duluth Selects Janet Kennedy As First African American Council President
It was a historic first meeting of the year for the Duluth City Council. As is customary at the initial session for the term, the Councilors made electing their leadership the first item in their agenda. As part of the process, the council will elect a Council President and a Council Vice President.
WDIO-TV
Level III predatory offender released in Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk, level three predatory offender that will be released in Duluth. Michael Thomas Kleiber, is a 46-year-old, white man with brown hair and blue eyes. Kleiber is 6′ 7″ tall and weighs 196 pounds. There is no known address for Kleiber, and authorities say he will be homeless.
NWS Duluth Issues Winter Weather Advisory As Roads Turn Slippery
For mid-January, the weather in the Northland on Monday was very strange. It's not often we have rain showers during this time of year, but that is what we experienced today. Of course, as the temperatures drop that rain changes to snow. The problem is that things get nasty during the in between phase when ice develops. That is what is occurring Monday night and as driving conditions deteriorated, the Nation Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area.
Where’s The Cold? Here’s When Minnesota’s Warm Winter Weather Trend Will Likely End
The winter of 2022-2023 has overall not been a very cold one overall so far across Minnesota. While we've seen the occasional brisk few days here and there like the cold stretch right before Christmas, things have overall been relatively warm - particularly as we work our way through what is generally the coldest month of the year.
MIX 108
