Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'It really doesn't feel like home anymore' | 12 Miami County homes flagged for cancer-causing vapor testing
PERU, Ind — Things got heated during Peru’s first city council meeting of the year — when residents demanded answers after learning their homes could be contaminated by a known carcinogen. The news came after cleanup efforts began at a former manufacturing facility. "Why haven't we let...
WANE-TV
SE Fort Wayne housing development moves closer to construction
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Southeast side is set for continued growth as the Roosevelt Reserves subdivision moved one step closer to starting construction Tuesday. Fort Wayne City Council and the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved a $5.2 million dollar TIF loan for the project last...
AG: Marion doctor ‘danger to public’; took photos of patients’ privates without consent
MARION, Ind. — The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is moving to strip a Grant County OB/GYN of his medical license after a woman accused the doctor of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without her consent. Since the accusation, the AG’s investigation reported several other women have come […]
WLFI.com
Fire burns house to the ground in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A home is completely destroyed after an early morning fire in White County. Firefighters were called to the location near Idaville around 3 this morning. A bystander said the house was vacant and was going to be torn down soon. Nobody was injured and...
WANE-TV
Firefighters investigate southeast Fort Wayne house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Thursday afternoon. Multiple firetrucks and firefighters were seen at a home near the intersection of South Hanna Street and Congress Avenue. Authorities have not provided any details...
WANE-TV
New Haven becomes latest Indiana city to push for remote workers
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of New Haven launched its remote worker recruitment program Wednesday, joining a list of more than two dozen Indiana cities that have made similar moves. The cities involved are working with MakeMyMove, a talent recruitment company, with the goal of adding more...
WANE-TV
3 escape house fire on Warsaw Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three adults were able to safely evacuate a burning home on Warsaw Street late Wednesday night. The fire started around 11:40 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Warsaw. When fire crews arrived, they could see flames through a second story window.
Current Publishing
New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road
The Carmel Plan Commission met Jan. 17 to review plans for a medical office building in The Bridges, a new building on the corner of 116th Street and Range Line Road and more. The commission reviewed plans for a 17,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the southwest corner of Illinois Street and Pittman Way, just south of Market District in The Bridges. The plans fill nearly 4 acres of a 9-acre site set to be developed by Cornerstone Companies, which has not finalized plans for the rest of the site.
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
WANE-TV
FWFD: 3 pets rescued in north Fort Wayne house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire on Fort Wayne’s north side Thursday afternoon. The fire happened at a house along Stonecreek Trail. The FWFD said firefighters found a fire in the kitchen that was later determined to be...
WANE-TV
FWPD photo receives national recognition from US Justice Department branch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Recently, a photo showing a Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officer and a young student reading together received national recognition from a branch of the U.S. Justice Department. The photo shows Officer Juana Saldana connecting with a local student from Guatemala by helping the...
WANE-TV
The Lofts at Headwaters Park receives TIF funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved the use of $1.6 million in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds for the Lofts at Headwaters Park project Tuesday. The funds will be given over a period of three years. The mixed-used development was originally planned to cost...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Farm Show kicks off amid rising feed prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Farm Show kicked off Tuesday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum amid changing times and rising costs within the agriculture industry. Recently, customers have seen a rise in the price of eggs, but those rising costs are a direct result...
WANE-TV
Allen County Coroner identifies victims from Arcola Road crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) has identified the two victims involved in a crash near the intersection of Arcola and Yellow River roads in west Allen County Sunday night. The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Laine C. Arvey of Fort Wayne...
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana lawmakers can have some lighter moments, so can the people who cover them. That was the thinking behind the latest column from Steve Garbacz, Executive Editor at KPC Media, where he flat out rejected any notion the breaded pork tenderloin should be Indiana’s official state sandwich.
WANE-TV
Refurbished Smoky’s Records back on the market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local property investor has breathed new life into Smoky’s Records on Wells Street, which gathered dust for more than a decade after the 2006 death of Charles “Smoky” Montgomery. The retail space on the main level has been whiteboxed for...
readthereporter.com
Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers
The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
WANE-TV
Arts United appoints new president, CEO
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Arts United, a local nonprofit arts agency, announced Thursday the organization has named a new president and CEO. The organization appointed Dan Ross, who has worked for Arts United for the last 13 years, as the person who will succeed Susan Mendenhall in late January.
Madison County residents fed up with semi drivers destroying their property
On January 2, a semi drug a boulder nearly half a mile down 1050 South. Folks living on the Madison County Road tell WRTV this happens a lot and causes property damage.
WANE-TV
Allen County Commissioners to request to push back upcoming jail hearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, the Allen County Board of Commissioners (ACBC) announced it will request a continuance of the hearing about the new county jail set for Jan. 19. If the continuance is granted, the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals hearing would be pushed back...
Comments / 1