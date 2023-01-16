ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

27east.com

Harold K. Platt, Formerly of Southampton, Dies December 20

Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on December 20. He was 80. He was born on November 7, 1942, one of seven... more. The Express News Group will return to Westhampton Beach next Thursday, January 26, for the ... by Bill Sutton.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Ambulance Companies Exploring Billing Options

Fears of mountainous medical bills and paperwork headaches being dumped on anyone who ever has the distinct misfortune of needing to be transported by ambulance have spread across the East... more. A family that survived the Rwandan genocide of 1994 and escaped civil war in the ... 17 Dec 2022...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?

Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
27east.com

New Lawsuit Targets Lewis Road Approval by Southampton Town Planning Board, Paving the Way for Golf Course Resort in East Quogue

Opponents of a planned East Quogue luxury golf course development have filed suit looking to overturn the Southampton Town Planning Board’s approval of the Lewis Road Planned Residential Development. Petitioners... more. Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on ... 19 Jan...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Trophy Hunter Leaves Butchered Deer on East Hampton Trail

Sinead Fitzgibbon, a Sag Harbor physical therapist, enjoys walking her dog along the East Hampton Town trails found off Town Line Road, commonly referred to as “dirt Division,” just south... more. An investigation by East Hampton Town Police detectives into a bullet that struck a Wainscott ... 8...
SAG HARBOR, NY
101.5 WPDH

Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates

New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
27east.com

Southampton Schools Taps $1.33 Million From Reserve Fund for Repairs

The Southampton Union Free School District will tap $1.33 million from its repair reserve fund to fix one HVAC unit at the Southampton Elementary School, replace part of the roof... more. Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on ... 19 Jan 2023...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

How to Help: New York State Wants to Make Their Signs Readable

If you are an avid outdoorsperson, you might already be familiar with many of the trails along the New York State Parks system. Congratulations, you are already a great resource to be able to assist, not only your fellow hikers, but also first-time users of these breathtaking trails. How can...
WCAX

NY Gov. Hochul responds to judge nominee denial

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - After a state Senate panel rejected her choice to lead New York’s highest court, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the hearing was not fair. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted not to forward Hector LaSalle’s Court of Appeals nomination to the full Senate after questioning him for more than four hours yesterday.
NEW YORK STATE
27east.com

So Many Questions

As with so much happening in Sag Harbor these days, last week’s abrupt news — that the Water Street Shops property, once envisioned as a permanent new home, wrapped in... more. There are very few places in America that can boast of having been home to a Nobel...
SAG HARBOR, NY

