Read full article on original website
Related
27east.com
Harold K. Platt, Formerly of Southampton, Dies December 20
Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on December 20. He was 80. He was born on November 7, 1942, one of seven... more. The Express News Group will return to Westhampton Beach next Thursday, January 26, for the ... by Bill Sutton.
27east.com
Sag Harbor Partnership Signs Contract for Steinbeck Property; Public Hearing for CPF Expenditure Is Next
The Sag Harbor Partnership announced this week that it had signed a contract with the trustees of the Elaine Steinbeck Trust to buy the Sag Harbor home of the Nobel... more. 27Speaks: What’s Next for Water Street Shops Site and Bay Street Theater?. This week, with the recent news...
27east.com
East Hampton Ambulance Companies Exploring Billing Options
Fears of mountainous medical bills and paperwork headaches being dumped on anyone who ever has the distinct misfortune of needing to be transported by ambulance have spread across the East... more. A family that survived the Rwandan genocide of 1994 and escaped civil war in the ... 17 Dec 2022...
You Are Breaking The Law If You Warm Up Car in New York State
Many New Yorkers break the law every cold day without knowing it. This could lead to a hefty fine and major damage to your vehicle. Did you know it's illegal to warm up your car in New York State?. Illegal To Warm Up Car In New York State. New York...
New York State’s Ban On Gas Stoves ‘Is Recipe For Disaster’
A Hudson Valley leader believes New York State residents and businesses "can't afford" a ban on gas stoves. On Tuesday, New York State Senator Rob Rolison (39th District) announced he helped launch an online petition to protect gas stove cooking and heating in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
27east.com
New Lawsuit Targets Lewis Road Approval by Southampton Town Planning Board, Paving the Way for Golf Course Resort in East Quogue
Opponents of a planned East Quogue luxury golf course development have filed suit looking to overturn the Southampton Town Planning Board’s approval of the Lewis Road Planned Residential Development. Petitioners... more. Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on ... 19 Jan...
27east.com
Trophy Hunter Leaves Butchered Deer on East Hampton Trail
Sinead Fitzgibbon, a Sag Harbor physical therapist, enjoys walking her dog along the East Hampton Town trails found off Town Line Road, commonly referred to as “dirt Division,” just south... more. An investigation by East Hampton Town Police detectives into a bullet that struck a Wainscott ... 8...
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
New York State Won’t Arrest Or Prosecute Children Under 12 Anymore
New York State will no longer arrest or criminally prosecute children under the age of 12. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation last year and it took effect on January 1, 2023. Under previous law, children ages 7 and older could be charged with a crime in New York. According to the Legal Aid Society via Gothamist,
27east.com
Southampton Schools Taps $1.33 Million From Reserve Fund for Repairs
The Southampton Union Free School District will tap $1.33 million from its repair reserve fund to fix one HVAC unit at the Southampton Elementary School, replace part of the roof... more. Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on ... 19 Jan 2023...
27east.com
Deer Management Plan Approved; Vacant Storefront Registry Tabled Again at Latest Southampton Village Board Meeting
In a meeting marked by strongly worded disagreements between Mayor Jesse Warren and the rest of the trustees, the Southampton Village Board did find some common ground on a few... more. Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on ... 19 Jan 2023...
Watch Out For Extra New York State Police On Major U.S. Highway
Extra New York State Police patrolled a US Highway looking to cut down on a driving offense that leads to many deaths. New York State Police confirmed extra police patrolled the New York portion of U.S. Highway 20 this week looking for speeding drivers. New York State Police to participate...
How to Help: New York State Wants to Make Their Signs Readable
If you are an avid outdoorsperson, you might already be familiar with many of the trails along the New York State Parks system. Congratulations, you are already a great resource to be able to assist, not only your fellow hikers, but also first-time users of these breathtaking trails. How can...
WCAX
NY Gov. Hochul responds to judge nominee denial
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - After a state Senate panel rejected her choice to lead New York’s highest court, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the hearing was not fair. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted not to forward Hector LaSalle’s Court of Appeals nomination to the full Senate after questioning him for more than four hours yesterday.
27east.com
So Many Questions
As with so much happening in Sag Harbor these days, last week’s abrupt news — that the Water Street Shops property, once envisioned as a permanent new home, wrapped in... more. There are very few places in America that can boast of having been home to a Nobel...
College Co-Ed Wanted in Connection with Chick-fil-A Crime
This is why we can't have nice things. While the Hudson Valley is still clamoring for a local Chick-fil-A to call their own, other New Yorkers are allegedly using the chicken chain to commit larceny. Have no fear, New Yorkers are on the case. Whether it's to seek justice for...
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Senior Kylah Avery Earns Full Scholarship to Northwestern
Westhampton Beach High School senior Kylah Avery was sitting on the high school gymnasium floor, waiting for a bus to take her girls basketball team to a game, when she... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On January 10, Village Police responded to a County Road 39 location regarding petit larceny. Antonio...
Millions to build affordable homes across NYS, two projects planned for WNY
Governor Hochul announced Thursday that over $390 million in funding will go towards the creation or preservation of over 1,600 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes across the state.
Is This Yours? New York Forest Rangers Find Ditched Jeep on State Land
Who hasn't had the urge to take your car or truck off-road and rip it through the mud. Heck, some of us don't even call it an urge. It's just another day in Upstate New York. It's all fun and games until two things happen. You get stuck or you break the law.
Comments / 1