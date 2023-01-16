ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27east.com

Harold K. Platt, Formerly of Southampton, Dies December 20

Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on December 20. He was 80. He was born on November 7, 1942, one of seven... more. The Express News Group will return to Westhampton Beach next Thursday, January 26, for the ... by Bill Sutton.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Southampton Schools Taps $1.33 Million From Reserve Fund for Repairs

The Southampton Union Free School District will tap $1.33 million from its repair reserve fund to fix one HVAC unit at the Southampton Elementary School, replace part of the roof... more. Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on ... 19 Jan 2023...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Around the World With Paton Miller

“Paton Miller: Around the World in 40 Paintings, Part II” is being held over at Oscar Molina Gallery in Southampton and is now extended through Sunday, January 22. The gallery... more. The Choral Society of the Hamptons will hold auditions in late January and early February ... by Staff...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

SagTown Collective Opens in Sag Harbor

You could say Shane Dyckman, the owner of SagTown Coffee in Sag Harbor, is a serial entrepreneur. Besides his well-known coffee shop, Dyckman owns Flying Point Surf School, has operated... more. East Hampton Girls Hoops Earns a Win The East Hampton girls basketball team defeated host Shelter Island, 32-19, on Friday....
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

So Many Questions

As with so much happening in Sag Harbor these days, last week’s abrupt news — that the Water Street Shops property, once envisioned as a permanent new home, wrapped in... more. There are very few places in America that can boast of having been home to a Nobel...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

James Paul Mullett of Southampton Dies January 16

James Paul Mullett of Southampton died on January 16 in Southampton. He was 75. Funeral arrangements by the Brockett Funeral Home in Southampton. A full obituary will appear in a... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — On January 10, Village Police responded to a County Road 39 location regarding petit larceny. Antonio...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Trophy Hunter Leaves Butchered Deer on East Hampton Trail

Sinead Fitzgibbon, a Sag Harbor physical therapist, enjoys walking her dog along the East Hampton Town trails found off Town Line Road, commonly referred to as “dirt Division,” just south... more. An investigation by East Hampton Town Police detectives into a bullet that struck a Wainscott ... 8...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

New Lawsuit Targets Lewis Road Approval by Southampton Town Planning Board, Paving the Way for Golf Course Resort in East Quogue

Opponents of a planned East Quogue luxury golf course development have filed suit looking to overturn the Southampton Town Planning Board’s approval of the Lewis Road Planned Residential Development. Petitioners... more. Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on ... 19 Jan...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Redcraft Estate Sells for $20 Million

The historic Redcraft estate in Southampton Village, restored by interior designer Steven Gambrel, recently changed hands for $20 million. Dating back to the late 20th century, the 3.5-acre estate at... more. During her State of the State address last week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a statewide strategy to build 800,000...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of January 19

EAST HAMPTON — A Harbor Drive homeowner reported to East Hampton Town Police on December 31 that her daughter had discovered several items missing from her house — namely a... more. MONTAUK — Denis F. Diaz-Gavilanes, 26, of East Hampton was arrested by Town Police on December 18...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Sag Harbor Village Police Reports for the Week of January 19

SAG HARBOR — A resident of Franklin Avenue called Sag Harbor Village Police at about 8 a.m. on January 9 to lodge a complaint that contractors were working before the... more. SAG HARBOR — The morning of December 26, Village Police were called to Washington Avenue to reports that...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

High-Speed Chase in Amagansett Leads to Arrest

An Amagansett man faces felony DWI and other charges after he fled East Hampton Town Police following a traffic stop last Thursday morning, January 12. According to court documents, after... more. One of the four thieves who stole more than $90,000 worth of purses and handbags ... by Staff Writer.
AMAGANSETT, NY
27east.com

New Classification Will Effect South Fork Schools Differently; County Is Set to Vote Against Geography-Based Placement Going Forward

Beginning with the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, seven sports that were previously designated as a “five-classification sport” will have a sixth class added. Those sports include boys and girls basketball,... more. Brian Tardif was striving to become an athletic director. Still, he enjoyed teaching, and wasn’t ... 11...
EAST HAMPTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy