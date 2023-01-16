Top secret: The real classified documents scandal

Many of us were mesmerized in watching some or most of the 15 votes required to elect a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. I can’t remember which round it was when it hit me that North Carolina has been here before. Our state was breaking the shackles of one-party political domination on the way to party parity. Our […] The post House speaker drama: We’ve been here before first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO