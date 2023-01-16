Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
WXII 12
Heavy police presence at Winston-Salem building connected to deadly bar shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a building on Northpoint Boulevard early Thursday morning about an assault call. Police responded to the building around 5:30 a.m. on the 8000 block of Northpoint Boulevard, near Cherry Street. At the time, police dispatch would only confirm officers were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call involving a firearm.
WXII 12
Man arrested after deadly shooting at downtown Winston-Salem bar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a deadly shooting at a popular downtown bar. It happened Thursday around 1:15 a.m. at Burke Street Pub, near Burke and West First streets. Police confirm one man is dead, and a woman suffered a minor injury after being grazed by a...
cbs17
Raleigh police arrest man for murder almost 2 years later, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department made an arrest for a homicide that happened nearly two years ago on Wednesday. On Feb. 25, 2021, police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Milburnie Road. After arriving, officers found Steve Alphonso Martin, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound.
cbs17
Trailers, saw among items worth $3,000 stolen in Durham, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects that stole two trailers and a saw in three separate incidents. On Jan. 13, deputies said an unknown suspect trespassed on private property on the 300 block of South Mineral Springs Road near Noah Drive. A Stihl model 420 concrete saw was stolen out of the back of a work truck.
abc45.com
Deputies: Durham Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A suspicious person was reported on Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road's 2500 block Friday afternoon. After arriving, the caller told Deputies that he was flagged down by an injured female. EMS also arrived not long after and began treating the patient. The female stated that she was...
Mother identifies man who died in North Carolina police custody
On Wednesday, CBS 17 spoke with a mother who said it was her son, 32-year-old Darryl Williams, that died.
cbs17
Woman, child hurt after fiancé shoots at them 10 times while they tried to flee, Harnett County sheriff says
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and a child were hurt Wednesday night after the woman’s fiancé shot at them 10 times while they attempted to flee, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats. At about 8:51 p.m., deputies said they were called to the Food...
Tractor-trailer slams into Harnett County home, 1 person taken to hospital
The crash took place on NC 210 and the home has been deemed a total loss due to structural damage.
WRAL
Truck crashes into Harnett County home
ANGIER, N.C. — A truck crashed into a home in Harnett County early Thursday morning. The crash happened before 5 a.m. on Highway 210, just outside of Angier. People were inside the house at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to state troopers.
'Bang, bang, bang': Durham police release 911 calls from shooting at American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police released the 911 calls on Wednesday for the Jan. 10 shooting at American Tobacco Campus. Two men stole a car and crashed it in front of ATC, where they shot at two people walking in front of the business. Durham police do not believe...
Details emerge about collision after State Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
WXII 12
Bojangles restaurant robbed at gunpoint, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of a Bojangles robbery Wednesday afternoon. An investigation of the Reynolda Road location showed that store employees were confronted by an armed white man who demanded money. He was described as wearing an olive green hoodie and black toboggan. The suspect...
WXII 12
Graham man shot, dragged by car during armed auto theft, officers say
GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was dragged by his own vehicle and shot during auto theft, officers said. Late Tuesday evening, Graham police officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim on College Street. Officers determined that the incident started at the KC Kwiki Mart on Providence Road. A...
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham suspect wanted for burglary, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect. On Dec. 16, 2022, police said a burglary took place in the 1000 block of Worth Street in Durham near the intersection of Belt Street. The male suspect is...
Teen, juvenile arrested in High Point after crashing stolen taxi during chase, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen and juvenile were apprehended on Wednesday after crashing a stolen taxi during a chase with police, according to a High Point Police Department news release. At about 6:33 a.m., a taxi cab driver called High Point police and said he was robbed by two males he had driven […]
Woman to leave hospital months after being injured during Hedingham mass shooting
A woman shot and seriously injured in the Hedingham mass shooting in Oct. 2022 has finally been released from the hospital.
WRAL
Man taken into custody at Durham home
A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head. A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head.
12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are desperate for the community to come forward with information about a double shooting that injured one person and killed a sixth grader. According to police, Enedy Penaloza Morales died in the shooting that took place at Weston Park around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Winston-Salem man accused of firing gun inside abandoned home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Tuesday after firing a gun in an abandoned home, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 10:29 a.m., officers with the Violent Firearm Investigations Team were following up on an unrelated investigation near 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue. A man, later identified as […]
WRAL
Mother desperate for answers after son dies in custody of Raleigh police
Sonya Williams, mourning the death of her only son, is desperate for answers to her questions: Why did her son have a Taser used on him? Was he shocked too many times? Did police really need to use the Taser?. Sonya Williams, mourning the death of her only son, is...
