Durham, NC

WXII 12

Heavy police presence at Winston-Salem building connected to deadly bar shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a building on Northpoint Boulevard early Thursday morning about an assault call. Police responded to the building around 5:30 a.m. on the 8000 block of Northpoint Boulevard, near Cherry Street. At the time, police dispatch would only confirm officers were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call involving a firearm.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man arrested after deadly shooting at downtown Winston-Salem bar

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a deadly shooting at a popular downtown bar. It happened Thursday around 1:15 a.m. at Burke Street Pub, near Burke and West First streets. Police confirm one man is dead, and a woman suffered a minor injury after being grazed by a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police arrest man for murder almost 2 years later, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department made an arrest for a homicide that happened nearly two years ago on Wednesday. On Feb. 25, 2021, police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Milburnie Road. After arriving, officers found Steve Alphonso Martin, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Trailers, saw among items worth $3,000 stolen in Durham, sheriff says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects that stole two trailers and a saw in three separate incidents. On Jan. 13, deputies said an unknown suspect trespassed on private property on the 300 block of South Mineral Springs Road near Noah Drive. A Stihl model 420 concrete saw was stolen out of the back of a work truck.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Deputies: Durham Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A suspicious person was reported on Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road's 2500 block Friday afternoon. After arriving, the caller told Deputies that he was flagged down by an injured female. EMS also arrived not long after and began treating the patient. The female stated that she was...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Truck crashes into Harnett County home

ANGIER, N.C. — A truck crashed into a home in Harnett County early Thursday morning. The crash happened before 5 a.m. on Highway 210, just outside of Angier. People were inside the house at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to state troopers.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Bojangles restaurant robbed at gunpoint, officers say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of a Bojangles robbery Wednesday afternoon. An investigation of the Reynolda Road location showed that store employees were confronted by an armed white man who demanded money. He was described as wearing an olive green hoodie and black toboggan. The suspect...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Graham man shot, dragged by car during armed auto theft, officers say

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was dragged by his own vehicle and shot during auto theft, officers said. Late Tuesday evening, Graham police officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim on College Street. Officers determined that the incident started at the KC Kwiki Mart on Providence Road. A...
GRAHAM, NC
WRAL

Man taken into custody at Durham home

A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head. A man was in custody Tuesday after being called to a Durham home where he reportedly held a gun to his head.
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are desperate for the community to come forward with information about a double shooting that injured one person and killed a sixth grader. According to police, Enedy Penaloza Morales died in the shooting that took place at Weston Park around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man accused of firing gun inside abandoned home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Tuesday after firing a gun in an abandoned home, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 10:29 a.m., officers with the Violent Firearm Investigations Team were following up on an unrelated investigation near 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue. A man, later identified as […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

