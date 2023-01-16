Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cvillecountry.com
Courteney Stuart Reports: Jail board member calls for rethinking renovation
A second member of the Charlottesville Albemarle Regional Jail board is publicly voicing concerns over the proposed nearly $50 million dollar renovation of the aging facility. “What I am saying is we don’t need to do an extensive renovation,” says jail board member Lisa Draine, who spoke before Charlottesville City Council on Jan. 17. “I feel like we can replace or repair some of the mechanical systems that are leading to some of the environmental concerns”.
cvillecountry.com
Proposed new voting precincts introduced to City Council
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On January 17, 2023, revised boundary lines for the nine Charlottesville voting precincts were presented before City Council. The proposal included the retirement of Tonsler Recreation Center and Alumni Hall as polling places and introduced Jackson-Via Elementary and Charlottesville High School as replacements. There will be...
cvillecountry.com
Kochis sworn in Charlottesville’s new chief of police
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – There’s a new police chief in town. Michael Kochis was sworn in during Wednesday’s City Council meeting, making him Charlottesville’s sixth police chief since Tim Longo left in 2016. But stopping a revolving door isn’t new territory for Kochis. When he began...
cvillecountry.com
Kochis to be sworn in this afternoon
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – New Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis is set to be sworn in this afternoon between sessions of the City Council meeting. His swearing-in is on the Council agenda at 5:15. That’s between the 4pm report session, and closed meeting portion. Council then begins their evening session at 6.
cvillecountry.com
Shots fired at Cherry Ave. and Hanover St.
Incident Summary: A shots fired incident was reported to Charlottesville Police on January 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM. The reported incident occurred on January 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM, at Cherry Avenue and Hanover Street Charlottesville, VA . On January 16, 2023, at approximately 4:37 PM, Charlottesville Police responded to...
Comments / 0