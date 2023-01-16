Digital assets and the technology that powers them are visibly here to stay. The effects of this disruptive technology have been felt mostly in the finance sector. In just a little over a decade, blockchain technology and its most popular real-world application – cryptocurrencies – have gone from being “Satoshi’s vision” written in a whitepaper to a trillion-dollar industry that has changed the way millions of people around the world transact. Beyond blockchain technology’s use in peer-to-peer payment systems, other areas like identity management, supply chain management, logistics, authenticity, and tokenization of real-world assets have seen active blockchain-based development in recent years.

2 DAYS AGO