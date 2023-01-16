ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Education Efforts Ramping Up With Digital Assets Primed to Play a Key Role in Future Finance

Digital assets and the technology that powers them are visibly here to stay. The effects of this disruptive technology have been felt mostly in the finance sector. In just a little over a decade, blockchain technology and its most popular real-world application – cryptocurrencies – have gone from being “Satoshi’s vision” written in a whitepaper to a trillion-dollar industry that has changed the way millions of people around the world transact. Beyond blockchain technology’s use in peer-to-peer payment systems, other areas like identity management, supply chain management, logistics, authenticity, and tokenization of real-world assets have seen active blockchain-based development in recent years.
Render Token (RNDR) – A 2023 Project Update

The Render Token (RNDR) project has been growing in both its community and functionality. Render Token operates as a decentralized GPU computing platform. It enables professionals to leverage high-performance distributed GPU rendering features to improve the creation process. Today, the Render Token marketplace is an ideal location for GPU providers and requestors to meet up and exchange services securely over the blockchain.
