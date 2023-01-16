Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs' strong defense leads to sweep of Trojans
With a 53-42 win over Oak Ridge on the road Friday night, Folsom High’s varsity boys’ basketball made it through the first round of play in the Sierra Foothill League with a perfect 5-0 record. The Trojans, however, finished the first round with a 2-3 mark, which included...
goldcountrymedia.com
Vista rebounds from loss to El Camino to beat Del Campo by two
Two days after blowing a 13-point lead and losing to El Camino, Vista del Lago’s varsity boys’ basketball team rebounded to defeat Del Campo, 56-54, on Wednesday. The Eagles showed some resolve in this one. Leading by four at the start of the fourth quarter, Vista had a nine-point lead before letting it slip away. With the game tied with 30 seconds to go, the Eagles got a big stop at the defensive end and then found Evan Hromanik on a fastbreak. Hromanik was fouled with five seconds to go and hit both free throws to win the game for the Eagles.
goldcountrymedia.com
Sac-Joaquin Section proposed realignment: SFL adds power; FVL, PVL stretch into Sacramento
As usual, the Sac-Joaquin Section's first look at realignment draws positive and negative reaction. The first Sac-Joaquin Section realignment meeting took place Tuesday afternoon in a banquet hall that saw standing-room only as administrators, coaches and athletic directors across the region came to offer their 2 cents on the first proposal.
goldcountrymedia.com
Father of Loomis High School wrestling coach killed in car accident
Kenneth Anderson and his daughter, Rachel Anderson, a Del Oro Lady Eagle Wrestling coach, were struck Monday on a walk in a Loomis crosswalk by a vehicle that ran a stop sign, according to a statement released by the Del Oro wrestling team, on Jan. 20. Rachel Anderson suffered significant...
now100fm.com
How Much Has Folsom Lake Risen From The Storms?
How much water did the recent storms bring to Folsom Lake?. Storm after storm has hit Sacramento, bringing a ton of wind and rain with each one. While the storms brought down trees, power poles and caused flooding, there was a positive thing the storms brought with them – water to help our drought!
goldcountrymedia.com
Jeff Hamilton 11/22/1966 -1/10/2023
On Jan. 10, a few hours before dawn, Jeff Hamilton died of pancreatic cancer. He was enveloped in his family, who, for hours, had whispered songs and told him stories of how much they loved him and how well he lived his life. At 4 a.m. the rain turned to snow. It was a twirling kind of snowfall; part rise, part fall. Jeff would never attribute this to any divine power, but I will admit for him, it was a good atmospheric line to conclude the gorgeous story of his life.
mix96sac.com
Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods
People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn native set to premiere second major feature film at Auburn State Theater
Auburn native and filmmaker Zac Hersh will debut the premiere of his second film Friday, Jan. 27, at the Auburn State Theatre. Following the success of its first film, Auburn-based Smallertown Productions shot the film “Followers” in a home in Auburn last spring. Hersh said 98 percent of the film was shot in Auburn, including drone exterior shots around Lake Clementine and scenes in the Sierra College Library.
3 cars involved in major crash on Auburn Folsom Road in Granite Bay
GRANITE BAY – A significant crash had traffic backed up on a major road in Granite Bay Thursday morning. The crash happened a little after 7:30 a.m. near Auburn Folsom Road and Muir Way.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three vehicles appear to have been involved.Authorities have not said if there were any injuries. Traffic was heavy on Auburn Folsom Boulevard from Douglas Boulevard to Beals Point. Deputies diverted traffic from southbound Auburn Folsom Road down Eureka Road.The roadway was reopened a little before 10 a.m.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Jeep Club hosts hundreds at crab feed
A crowd estimated between 400 and 500 attended the Auburn Jeep Club crab feed last Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Gold Country Fairgrounds. “But it sounded and looked like 800 to 1,000, haha,” Robert Huckins said in an email. The menu included shrimp cocktails, a large platter of shrimp, salad, clam chowder and lots of Dungeness crab. There was also a huge raffle with lots of prizes and a band. Huckins said 40 members of the Auburn Jeep Club, their spouses and volunteers worked from Friday night through Sunday morning to make sure everyone had “a great time.” Huckins said the Auburn Jeep Club donates to several organizations throughout the year, including the Veterans Day and Placer County chaplains breakfasts, youth sports and the Rubicon Trail Foundation, to name a few. “We also look forward to seeing everyone on our main trip caravan, where we guide fellow Jeepers from Tahoe to Georgetown via the Rubicon Trail.”
Bicyclist killed in crash near Plumas Lake Golf Club in Yuba County
MARYSVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Yuba County on Thursday.The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Road. This area is south of Marysville and on the west side of the Plumas Lake Golf Club.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating.The bicyclist has not yet been identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
foxla.com
People in these 3 California metro areas live longer compared to rest of US: report
LOS ANGELES - Eating healthy, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep - those are just a few of the things people do to look and feel their best and stretch their lifespans. But it turns out where you live also apparently factors into your life expectancy, according to a recent MoneyGeek...
Pedestrian struck on I-80 in Rodeo
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on westbound Interstate 80 on Monday morning, according to the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department.
KCRA.com
Sol Blume R&B, soul and hip-hop festival to return to Sacramento in April
The Sol Blume music festival will return to Discovery Park in Sacramento for two days in April, organizers said on Tuesday. Sol Blume welcomed about 40,000 attendees to Discovery Park last year for the R&B, soul and hip-hop festival. The festival plans its return on April 29 and 30 and...
Two men shot in Sacramento on Monday afternoon
SACRAMENTO - Officers are investigating a shooting in Sacramento that sent two people to the hospital. It happened Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Butterworth Avenue. Police officers tell CBS13 that two men were shot and went to the hospital on their own. One of the men had critical injuries and the other had serious injuries.Both men are expected to survive.The investigation remains active and no further information has been released.
Body found near Napa River in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
Road rage shooting leads to two arrests in Stockton
(KTXL) — Two people were arrested in Stockton on Wednesday after being found to be connected to a road rage incident that resulted in a car crash and gunshots being fired, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came into law enforcement at around 4:45 p.m. about gunshots being heard in the area […]
When will it rain again in Sacramento? This is what the National Weather Service says
(KTXL) — Sunlight came back to Sacramento on Tuesday after almost three straight weeks of gloomy weather and back-to-back storms hitting California. Although the sun is out, rain may make a quick comeback Wednesday, along with patchy fog during the weekend. During the day Wednesday, the skies are predicted to be cloudy with occasional rain […]
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
Comments / 0