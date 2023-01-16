Read full article on original website
Basketpod: Back on Track with Kendall Kaut
Kendall makes his return to the show as a guest host and joins David and Brent to break the current state of Baylor Basketball. Scott Drew’s Baylor Bears are back on the right track following a week that say them go 2-0. This week’s trio recap the emphatic win over Oklahoma State and the solid road win over the reeling Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock. Then attentions turn to previewing the road contest against the Oklahoma Sooners and the Waco leg of the marquee series with the Kansas Jayhawks.
DBR: Friday, January 20th, 2023
Big Jake Roberts signed with the Bears today and was accompanied by the commitment of QB RJ Martinez. Both Adam Flagler and Keyonte George were added to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List. Keep it up guys. Preseason Honors. Mckenzie Wilson was named to the Pre-Season All Big 12 Conference...
DBR: Thursday, January 19th, 2023
Women’s Basketball Snaps Losing Streak with Big Home Win!. Tonight was a fantastic bounce back for Baylor as they beat Kansas State 69-48. Ja’Mee Asberry played fantastic defense, holding K-State’s leading scorer to only 13 points. The Bears take the court again on Sunday as they host Texas at 4PM.
