Kendall makes his return to the show as a guest host and joins David and Brent to break the current state of Baylor Basketball. Scott Drew’s Baylor Bears are back on the right track following a week that say them go 2-0. This week’s trio recap the emphatic win over Oklahoma State and the solid road win over the reeling Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock. Then attentions turn to previewing the road contest against the Oklahoma Sooners and the Waco leg of the marquee series with the Kansas Jayhawks.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO