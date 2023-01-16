An Oklahoma City shooting left one person dead Friday afternoon. Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near NW 10th and Meridian Ave.Police said they believe this was a road rage situation involving two vehicles that stopped to confront each other at the intersection. One person was shot in the interaction and passed away at a local hospital. The identities of those involved have not been released. Police did not say whether the suspect had been caught by Friday afternoon. KOCO 5 will provide more updates as they become available.

