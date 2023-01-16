Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
blackchronicle.com
OHP Identifies 2 Men Killed In Plane Crash Near Kingfisher
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have identified two victims killed in a plane crash near Kingfisher on Monday. According to troopers, John Hazelton from Edmond and Jonathan Benton from Mustang died after crashing about 30 minutes after taking off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City. The NTSB and the Federal...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City shooting leaves one dead Friday
An Oklahoma City shooting left one person dead Friday afternoon. Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near NW 10th and Meridian Ave.Police said they believe this was a road rage situation involving two vehicles that stopped to confront each other at the intersection. One person was shot in the interaction and passed away at a local hospital. The identities of those involved have not been released. Police did not say whether the suspect had been caught by Friday afternoon. KOCO 5 will provide more updates as they become available.
blackchronicle.com
Student Arrested In Del City Shooting
A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
blackchronicle.com
Deadly End To A Cop Chase On Monday
A deadly end came after a police chase of a driver of a stolen truck, who, police believe, seemed likely to drive into the Martin Luther King Day Parade as the celebration traipsed through the downtown area on Monday. The male driver of what police said was a stolen truck...
blackchronicle.com
The Langston Planning & Economic Development Group Announces “Pave-The-Way” Initiative
The Langston Planning & Economic Development Group Announces “Pave-The-Way” Initiative. The Langston Planning & Economic Development Group Announces “Pave-The-Way” Initiative Langston, OK – The Langston Planning & Economic Development Group is proud to announce the launch of its latest initiative, “Pave-The-Way,” aimed at revitalizing the City of Langston through economic development and infrastructure improvements.
