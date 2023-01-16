ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Sheriff: Six killed, including teen mom and baby, in shooting at home in central California; 2 suspects sought

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kGW4Q0a00

Sheriff: Six killed, including teen mom and baby, in shooting at home in central California; 2 suspects sought.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

16-year-old charged after shot fired at Delaware high school

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a gun being fired at a Delaware high school last week. Police charged the teenager with reckless endangering, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon or ammunition by a person under 21 years of age, aggravated menacing and possession of a weapon in a safe school zone. State police were called to William Penn High School after a report of a shot fired on Jan. 10 just before 12 p.m. No injuries were reported. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the week. The teenager was arraigned and committed to a New Castle County Detention Center on a $98,000 cash bond.
DELAWARE STATE
sauconsource.com

Springfield Twp. Police Searching for Missing Girl

Springfield Township Police said Tuesday they are seeking the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who was last seen a day earlier. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site police said Annaliese Ludman was last seen Monday in the 3400 block of Woodbyne Road getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates.
VIRGINIA STATE
abc27.com

Berks County woman killed in four-vehicle crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County woman was killed in a four vehicle crash after a driver allegedly passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 16 around 6:40 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash on Rt. 12 and located a 61-year-old woman deceased in her vehicle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bigislandgazette.com

Missing Person Investigation Launched After Man Goes Overboard at Sea

Hawai‘i Island police have launched a missing person investigation after a 63-year-old man went overboard while fishing on a boat off Hōnaunau on Sunday morning. The missing man, identified as Mark Knittle of Captain Cook, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with curly brown hair with a white mustache and beard.
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle blaze at east St. Paul church

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The steeple and roof of a church on St. Paul's east side are nothing but charred remains after a fire broke out overnight.The fire chief says no one was inside when the flames started.However, it took almost 50 people to get the flames under control.The chief says he's grateful the big winter storm hadn't hit yet.No one was inside the church when the fire broke out, investigators said.
SAINT PAUL, MN
an17.com

Missing boater's body located

Members of the STPSO Marine Division located the body of missing boater, Billy Coile, Monday (Jan 16) afternoon approximately 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point. The body has been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, who will make a determination on the cause and manner of death.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
ABC News

ABC News

992K+
Followers
205K+
Post
583M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy