myleaderpaper.com
Phillip C. Sappington, 67, Sullivan
Phillip C. Sappington, 67, of Sullivan died Dec. 21, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital. Born May 2, 1955, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Floyd and Vivia Jean (Scott) Sappington. He is survived by three siblings: Robert (Jenny) Sappington of Arnold, Charles (Tiny) Sappington of...
myleaderpaper.com
Geralyn S. ‘Lyn’ (Harmon) Green, 67, St. Louis County, formerly of Bloomsdale
Geralyn S. “Lyn” (Harmon) Green, 67, of St. Louis County, formerly of Bloomsdale, died Jan. 7, 2023, in St. Louis. Ms. Green was retired after working for Walmart, K-Mart and HR Electronics. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was born Jan. 6, 1956, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Marcella Teresa (Wedde) and Robert L. Harmon Sr.
myleaderpaper.com
Potosi man hurt in crash near De Soto
A Potosi man was injured early Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:50 a.m., Caleb G. Minter, 33, of Potosi was driving a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe and failed to...
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Jan. 19-26
School play, 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, Rickman Auditorium, 747 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold. Fox High School Theatre Troupe and Music Department perform “Into the Woods.” Tickets: $7 students and seniors; $10 adults; children 4 and younger free. Information: Samuel Meyer, meyers@foxc6.org, or Lydia Hill, hilll@foxc6.org, or go Fox High School Theatre Troupe page at foxc6.org.
myleaderpaper.com
New Kiwanis Club of Northwest Jefferson County receives charter
About 55 people attended a ceremony held last week to mark the establishment of a new Kiwanis Club for northwest Jefferson County, said Carla O’Brien, immediate past governor for Kiwanis Missouri-Arkansas, who helped found the new chapter. O’Brien is one of the new club’s 20 members, and most of...
myleaderpaper.com
JCAA Wrestling Championships: Hawks take boys, girls titles
Instead of determining a champion through dual- and tri-meet results, the wrestling coaches and activities directors in the Jefferson County Activities Association decided to crown this year’s league winner through a traditional tournament format at Hillsboro. The girls went first, on Jan. 10, followed by the boys three days...
myleaderpaper.com
Life Story: Jordan Elizabeth Jeffries, 12, High Ridge
The family of Jordan Jeffries, who died from cancer at age 12, hopes that telling her story will spark much-needed conversation about childhood cancer. “It’s going to be a little uncomfortable maybe, but we have to be open to talking,” said Jordan’s mother, Trisha Jeffries “You try to talk to people, and you realize they don’t want to think about the subject because it makes them feel sad. They maybe don’t want to know because they are afraid it could happen to them.
mymoinfo.com
Potosi Man Injured in Jefferson County Crash
(Jefferson County) A man from Potosi was injured Thursday morning in a one vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, north of Brotton Road, when a Chevy Tahoe driven by 33-year-old Caleb Minter failed to make a curve. The vehicle...
myleaderpaper.com
Still delivering: H.W. Herrell Distributing Co. turns 100
H.W. Herrell Distributing Co. is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The founders of the company, the late Harvey and Irma Herrell, began operating the business on Jan. 19, 1923, out of their kitchen and a single building called the “Ice House.”. The company has grown and changed over...
mymoinfo.com
Festus R-6 purchases property neighboring district campus
The Festus R-6 School District recently purchased the property at 1601 Midmeadow Lane which is centrally located between the Intermediate, Elementary and Middle School buildings. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess says the property will help in more ways than one. My MO Info · KJ011923C.WAV. Dr. Ruess mentions this purchase...
myleaderpaper.com
At least 50 turn out for MLK march in Twin Cities
The return of the Martin Luther King Jr. March to downtown Crystal City-Festus on Sunday drew dozens of participants, said Denise Brown, an event organizer. The Giving Something Back to the Community (G.S.B.T.T.C.) nonprofit organization sponsors the event. This year’s march began at Crystal City Hall and followed a route...
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man, Byrnes Mill woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
A Fenton man and a Byrnes Mill woman were injured Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a two-vehicle accident on I-44 west of Berry Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:05 a.m., Carlos L. Flores, 19, of Fenton was driving an eastbound 2002 Toyota Corolla...
First marijuana dispensary opens soon in downtown St. Louis
The Downtown West neighborhood has undergone a transformation over the last few years. Besides a brand-new Major League Soccer stadium, parking garage, and refurbished businesses, one that hopes to turn heads is the latest entrance to the budding cannabis industry.
myleaderpaper.com
Trailing 3-time state medalist 9-0, Thornhill wins in OT
Ryan Thornhill was in trouble. The Eureka junior trailed St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox 9-0 in the 165-pound championship match at Lafayette’s Fred Ross Tournament Jan. 7. Simcox, a senior, is a three-time state medalist hungering to cap his prep career with a state championship. Thornhill, who qualified for...
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
myleaderpaper.com
THE COUNTY LINE: Eagles’ leader flies to notable height in career scoring
Needing one point to reach 1,000 in her basketball career, Grandview senior Anna Belle Wakeland stepped up to the free-throw line for two attempts in the fourth quarter of a tight game at St. Vincent Jan. 12. She missed the first. “I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?” she said...
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
1. The Icon - St. Louis. Speaking of $700 a month, The Icon on Grand Blvd in St. Louis is right on the money! The community has cozy studio apartments that start at $700 a month.
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial house likely destroyed in recent fire
A fire at a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorn Drive last week likely cost an Imperial woman her home, Saline Valley Fire Chief Bob Dunn reported. “There was significant damage. I would imagine insurance will declare it a total loss,” he said. Dunn said the sole occupant,...
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
