ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myleaderpaper.com

Phillip C. Sappington, 67, Sullivan

Phillip C. Sappington, 67, of Sullivan died Dec. 21, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital. Born May 2, 1955, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Floyd and Vivia Jean (Scott) Sappington. He is survived by three siblings: Robert (Jenny) Sappington of Arnold, Charles (Tiny) Sappington of...
SULLIVAN, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Geralyn S. ‘Lyn’ (Harmon) Green, 67, St. Louis County, formerly of Bloomsdale

Geralyn S. “Lyn” (Harmon) Green, 67, of St. Louis County, formerly of Bloomsdale, died Jan. 7, 2023, in St. Louis. Ms. Green was retired after working for Walmart, K-Mart and HR Electronics. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was born Jan. 6, 1956, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Marcella Teresa (Wedde) and Robert L. Harmon Sr.
BLOOMSDALE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Potosi man hurt in crash near De Soto

A Potosi man was injured early Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:50 a.m., Caleb G. Minter, 33, of Potosi was driving a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe and failed to...
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events Jan. 19-26

School play, 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, Rickman Auditorium, 747 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold. Fox High School Theatre Troupe and Music Department perform “Into the Woods.” Tickets: $7 students and seniors; $10 adults; children 4 and younger free. Information: Samuel Meyer, meyers@foxc6.org, or Lydia Hill, hilll@foxc6.org, or go Fox High School Theatre Troupe page at foxc6.org.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

New Kiwanis Club of Northwest Jefferson County receives charter

About 55 people attended a ceremony held last week to mark the establishment of a new Kiwanis Club for northwest Jefferson County, said Carla O’Brien, immediate past governor for Kiwanis Missouri-Arkansas, who helped found the new chapter. O’Brien is one of the new club’s 20 members, and most of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

JCAA Wrestling Championships: Hawks take boys, girls titles

Instead of determining a champion through dual- and tri-meet results, the wrestling coaches and activities directors in the Jefferson County Activities Association decided to crown this year’s league winner through a traditional tournament format at Hillsboro. The girls went first, on Jan. 10, followed by the boys three days...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Life Story: Jordan Elizabeth Jeffries, 12, High Ridge

The family of Jordan Jeffries, who died from cancer at age 12, hopes that telling her story will spark much-needed conversation about childhood cancer. “It’s going to be a little uncomfortable maybe, but we have to be open to talking,” said Jordan’s mother, Trisha Jeffries “You try to talk to people, and you realize they don’t want to think about the subject because it makes them feel sad. They maybe don’t want to know because they are afraid it could happen to them.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Potosi Man Injured in Jefferson County Crash

(Jefferson County) A man from Potosi was injured Thursday morning in a one vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, north of Brotton Road, when a Chevy Tahoe driven by 33-year-old Caleb Minter failed to make a curve. The vehicle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Still delivering: H.W. Herrell Distributing Co. turns 100

H.W. Herrell Distributing Co. is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The founders of the company, the late Harvey and Irma Herrell, began operating the business on Jan. 19, 1923, out of their kitchen and a single building called the “Ice House.”. The company has grown and changed over...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus R-6 purchases property neighboring district campus

The Festus R-6 School District recently purchased the property at 1601 Midmeadow Lane which is centrally located between the Intermediate, Elementary and Middle School buildings. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess says the property will help in more ways than one. My MO Info · KJ011923C.WAV. Dr. Ruess mentions this purchase...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

At least 50 turn out for MLK march in Twin Cities

The return of the Martin Luther King Jr. March to downtown Crystal City-Festus on Sunday drew dozens of participants, said Denise Brown, an event organizer. The Giving Something Back to the Community (G.S.B.T.T.C.) nonprofit organization sponsors the event. This year’s march began at Crystal City Hall and followed a route...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man, Byrnes Mill woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County

A Fenton man and a Byrnes Mill woman were injured Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a two-vehicle accident on I-44 west of Berry Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:05 a.m., Carlos L. Flores, 19, of Fenton was driving an eastbound 2002 Toyota Corolla...
FENTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Trailing 3-time state medalist 9-0, Thornhill wins in OT

Ryan Thornhill was in trouble. The Eureka junior trailed St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox 9-0 in the 165-pound championship match at Lafayette’s Fred Ross Tournament Jan. 7. Simcox, a senior, is a three-time state medalist hungering to cap his prep career with a state championship. Thornhill, who qualified for...
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial house likely destroyed in recent fire

A fire at a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorn Drive last week likely cost an Imperial woman her home, Saline Valley Fire Chief Bob Dunn reported. “There was significant damage. I would imagine insurance will declare it a total loss,” he said. Dunn said the sole occupant,...
IMPERIAL, MO
KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy