ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

OG&E Announces Another Increase To Customers' Bills, Citing Fuel Costs

A mother of five said her family is struggling after OG&E announced another increase to its customers' monthly bills. In an email to customers on Tuesday, the utility company said effective Jan. 1, the fuel charge on bills will increase by 4.8 percent. This means the average residential customer will pay about $5.46 more per month for 21 months.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle

A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
MUSTANG, OK
News On 6

OKC Firefighters Speak Out On Response To Storm Drain Crash

A person drove off the road in Oklahoma City and couldn’t get out Friday afternoon, and Oklahoma City firefighters had to bring a ladder truck to help. Sometimes it’s just not a person’s day. The driver of that SUV in northwest Oklahoma City had better days herself.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing

The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Fire Crews Respond To NE OKC House Fire

Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Friday evening in northeast Oklahoma City. The home is located near Northeast 63rd Street and North Kelley Avenue. Oklahoma City firefighters said the main part of the fire is out, and they worked to knock down hot spots.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain

Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Teenager Taken Into Custody After Brief Standoff In SE OKC

A teenager who ran from authorities, stole a truck, and then ran into a home in southeast Oklahoma City was taken into custody Thursday night, deputies said. Authorities told News 9 the incident started when the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a teen, who ran into a wooded area.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Griffin Memorial Hospital May Find New Home In Oklahoma City

Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman may be on the move. The behavioral health hospital is looking to expand. The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said there are several interested partners. Oklahoma County and the City of OKC are now joining the long list of potential partners interested in providing these vital services.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Unveils New Less-Than Lethal Equipment

Oklahoma City Police have a new tool they said will help fight crime and prevent needless deaths. The new weapon has a visible orange strap to let officers and citizens know it's not deadly. The launching tool has two separate rounds it can fire: foam impact and oleoresin capsicum powder,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors

On Thursday, Venn Pizza announced that it is closing permanently. “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that Chris and I have decided to close Venn Pizza permanently. With continued rising food costs and expenses, it has made it extremely difficult for us to keep operating,” the restaurant said on Facebook.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy