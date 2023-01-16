Read full article on original website
News On 6
OG&E Announces Another Increase To Customers' Bills, Citing Fuel Costs
A mother of five said her family is struggling after OG&E announced another increase to its customers' monthly bills. In an email to customers on Tuesday, the utility company said effective Jan. 1, the fuel charge on bills will increase by 4.8 percent. This means the average residential customer will pay about $5.46 more per month for 21 months.
News On 6
Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle
A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
News On 6
OKC Firefighters Speak Out On Response To Storm Drain Crash
A person drove off the road in Oklahoma City and couldn’t get out Friday afternoon, and Oklahoma City firefighters had to bring a ladder truck to help. Sometimes it’s just not a person’s day. The driver of that SUV in northwest Oklahoma City had better days herself.
OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing
The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
News On 6
Fire Crews Respond To NE OKC House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Friday evening in northeast Oklahoma City. The home is located near Northeast 63rd Street and North Kelley Avenue. Oklahoma City firefighters said the main part of the fire is out, and they worked to knock down hot spots.
News On 6
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for multiple charges
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Warrant's Team is searching for 30-year-old Arness L. Daniels.
News On 6
'Keep An Eye On The People You Love': Brother Of Teen Suspect In SE OKC Standoff Speaks Out
The brother of a 17-year-old accused of barricading himself inside a home Thursday night during a standoff in Oklahoma City said he hopes to get the teen the help he needs. The teen's brother said the teen was irate and not acting like himself. News 9 is withholding the name of the brother to protect the identity of the juvenile.
News On 6
Teenager Taken Into Custody After Brief Standoff In SE OKC
A teenager who ran from authorities, stole a truck, and then ran into a home in southeast Oklahoma City was taken into custody Thursday night, deputies said. Authorities told News 9 the incident started when the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a teen, who ran into a wooded area.
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
News On 6
Griffin Memorial Hospital May Find New Home In Oklahoma City
Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman may be on the move. The behavioral health hospital is looking to expand. The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said there are several interested partners. Oklahoma County and the City of OKC are now joining the long list of potential partners interested in providing these vital services.
OCPD Searching For Delivery Driver Porch Pirate
Oklahoma City Police are asking for help finding a food delivery driver who officers said stole a package while dropping off someone's meal. The act was caught on a doorbell camera at a home near Northwest 50th Street and North Walker Avenue earlier in January. Oklahoma City Police said they...
News On 6
OCPD Unveils New Less-Than Lethal Equipment
Oklahoma City Police have a new tool they said will help fight crime and prevent needless deaths. The new weapon has a visible orange strap to let officers and citizens know it's not deadly. The launching tool has two separate rounds it can fire: foam impact and oleoresin capsicum powder,...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma. OKC officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working together to draw water from Northwest Oklahoma’s Lake Canton. The water will be...
INTEGRIS Health Announces Layoffs Due To Financial Struggles
INTEGRIS Health announced that it is laying off 140 employees because of various financial challenges. According to a representative, 200 positions, including 140 caregivers and 60 open positions have been eliminated and the organization is working to support the employees during this transition. "The post-pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven...
News On 6
MLK Coalition Thanks OKC Police Officers For Response To Pursuit
This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was one of the biggest ever, but at one point there was the potential for things to go really bad. As participants and spectators lined streets, most of them unaware of possible danger just blocks away. “Now we don’t know what...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
On Thursday, Venn Pizza announced that it is closing permanently. “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that Chris and I have decided to close Venn Pizza permanently. With continued rising food costs and expenses, it has made it extremely difficult for us to keep operating,” the restaurant said on Facebook.
News On 6
OKC Police Arrest 2nd Person In Connection To Deadly New Year’s Day Shooting Outside OKC Bar
Oklahoma City Police have made a second arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on New Year's Day outside of an Oklahoma City bar. The shooting happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Hudson Avenue. Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Howard was killed in the shooting, five others were hurt. Police...
DOC: Inmate walks away from Oklahoma City correctional center
Officials are searching for an inmate who has walked away from a local correctional center.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
