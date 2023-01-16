Read full article on original website
Related
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WNBA trade: Sparks acquire Dearica Hamby from Aces, will miss time for pregnancy
WNBA free agency opened at midnight and is already off to an interesting start after the league announced that former Las Vegas Aces WNBA champion would be traded to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. In the trade, the Aces acquired 6-5 center Amanda Zahui B. from the Sparks. In...
Ed Reed says Bethune-Cookman won’t ratify contract
Ed Reed will not become the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman after all. The Hall of Fame safety announced Saturday
Comments / 0