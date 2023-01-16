ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kmyu.tv

Salt Lake police arrest teen, one other accused of robbing victim at gunpoint

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men were recently arrested in relation to a Salt Lake City robbery that took place at knifepoint. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that they were assisted by the Central Division Bike Squad to take 20-year-old Landon Erevia and 18-year-old Drew Atha into custody on aggravated robbery charges.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Midvale man shot a man 3 times as he was running away, charges say

SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Road rage incident on I-15 results in three-vehicle crash

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol investigated a road rage incident on southbound I-15 Thursday afternoon that resulted in a three-vehicle crash. Sgt. Cam Roden, with the UHP, said a Mitsubishi Lancer and a Ford F-450 were driving recklessly and cutting each other off near 8400 South. The driver of the pickup lost control, hit the barrier and bounced back into traffic. As it bounced back into traffic, the truck hit a Ford F-150 that was pulling a utility trailer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Broken wheel from crash in Davis County bounces, gashes roof of car on other side of I-15

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol stated a driver was lucky to be alive after a freak incident on I-15 Wednesday that affected both directions of travel. Morning commuters were forced to slow their drive through Davis County during after the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., as on-and-off rain and snow had left a slick sheen on the highway.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man pleas guilty to striking and killing Erda jogger with car

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man who was accused of driving under the influence and killing a jogger in Erda in 2020 has pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Max Pagano, now 48, was originally charged with one count of automobile homicide, a second-degree...
ERDA, UT
kjzz.com

Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Witnesses saw man fatally shot from another vehicle at Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night. The shooting took place about 4:57 p.m., according to Ogden City Police. “Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. Multiple callers observed an individual discharging a firearm at another vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

UDOT helps a Utah SWAT unit train by providing an abandoned home

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The North Davis Metro SWAT team is getting a somewhat rare chance to train inside a real home, all thanks to the Utah Department of Transportation. Normally, training like this occurs in prebuilt courses made by police departments. So getting a real home, one that they haven’t seen before, gives officers a chance to face the unexpected.
LAYTON, UT
midvalecity.org

Unified Police Department Sheriff Rosie Rivera & Midvale Precinct Chief Randy Thomas Present Team Citation Award

On December 9 at approximately 7:30 p.m. dispatch received calls of a possible auto-pedestrian accident near 7568 South Bingham Junction. The Unified Police Department and Unified Fire Authority were dispatched. The victim was critically injured, and an off-duty nurse was providing emergency care. It soon became apparent the victim was injured as the result of a stabbing, not an auto accident. Witnesses recounted that a 4-year-old child was also taken in a vehicle by the stabbing suspect. The suspect and child were believed to have fled the area in a white SUV, and still missing.
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month

OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
OREM, UT

