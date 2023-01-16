Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ABC 4
SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has prior violations from time at Ogden City Police
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man with his personal vehicle, and according to police records, it’s not the first time he has hit someone. According to records obtained from Ogden City Police — where Caygle previously...
kmyu.tv
Millcreek family startled after man escapes hospital, breaks into home
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek family recalls the moment a man who escaped a nearby hospital, broke into their house — all while they were home. Six-year-old Thomas Neville was home relaxing with his family when their dog, Asher, suddenly started barking, and his mom screamed. "I...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake police arrest teen, one other accused of robbing victim at gunpoint
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men were recently arrested in relation to a Salt Lake City robbery that took place at knifepoint. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that they were assisted by the Central Division Bike Squad to take 20-year-old Landon Erevia and 18-year-old Drew Atha into custody on aggravated robbery charges.
kmyu.tv
SLCPD says wanted felon flees traffic stop, barricades self in motel room for 'hours'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A wanted felon was arrested in Salt Lake City after police said he fled from a traffic stop and barricaded himself inside of a motel room with an unidentified woman. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that this investigation began shortly...
ksl.com
Midvale man shot a man 3 times as he was running away, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Wanted felon arrested at Salt Lake City motel after SWAT standoff
A wanted felon who officers believed had access to guns was arrested overnight following a standoff that led to a partial evacuation of a Salt Lake City motel.
Two suspects arrested in connection with 2009 cold case homicide
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested on January 11 in connection with a 14-year-old homicide cold case. Agents from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of […]
kslnewsradio.com
Road rage incident on I-15 results in three-vehicle crash
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol investigated a road rage incident on southbound I-15 Thursday afternoon that resulted in a three-vehicle crash. Sgt. Cam Roden, with the UHP, said a Mitsubishi Lancer and a Ford F-450 were driving recklessly and cutting each other off near 8400 South. The driver of the pickup lost control, hit the barrier and bounced back into traffic. As it bounced back into traffic, the truck hit a Ford F-150 that was pulling a utility trailer.
Several persons of interest in custody following fatal shooting at Ogden intersection
Several persons of interest have been taken into custody following a fatal shooting at an Ogden intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to the Ogden Police Department.
KUTV
Broken wheel from crash in Davis County bounces, gashes roof of car on other side of I-15
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol stated a driver was lucky to be alive after a freak incident on I-15 Wednesday that affected both directions of travel. Morning commuters were forced to slow their drive through Davis County during after the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., as on-and-off rain and snow had left a slick sheen on the highway.
ksl.com
Man ordered to stand trial for shooting Springville neighbor on front porch
PROVO — Hunter Lamoreaux asked his neighbor for a glass of water before firing multiple shots at him at the victim's front door in Springville, according to a police interview played in court on Thursday. In the recording, Lamoreaux, 27, told police he heard from relatives that Greg Shaffer,...
Man killed in Ogden intersection shooting
One person has died after a shooting at an Ogden intersection, according to authorities.
ABC 4
Ogden man pleas guilty to striking and killing Erda jogger with car
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man who was accused of driving under the influence and killing a jogger in Erda in 2020 has pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Max Pagano, now 48, was originally charged with one count of automobile homicide, a second-degree...
kjzz.com
Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
Gephardt Daily
Witnesses saw man fatally shot from another vehicle at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night. The shooting took place about 4:57 p.m., according to Ogden City Police. “Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. Multiple callers observed an individual discharging a firearm at another vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
KSLTV
UDOT helps a Utah SWAT unit train by providing an abandoned home
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The North Davis Metro SWAT team is getting a somewhat rare chance to train inside a real home, all thanks to the Utah Department of Transportation. Normally, training like this occurs in prebuilt courses made by police departments. So getting a real home, one that they haven’t seen before, gives officers a chance to face the unexpected.
midvalecity.org
Unified Police Department Sheriff Rosie Rivera & Midvale Precinct Chief Randy Thomas Present Team Citation Award
On December 9 at approximately 7:30 p.m. dispatch received calls of a possible auto-pedestrian accident near 7568 South Bingham Junction. The Unified Police Department and Unified Fire Authority were dispatched. The victim was critically injured, and an off-duty nurse was providing emergency care. It soon became apparent the victim was injured as the result of a stabbing, not an auto accident. Witnesses recounted that a 4-year-old child was also taken in a vehicle by the stabbing suspect. The suspect and child were believed to have fled the area in a white SUV, and still missing.
KSLTV
Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month
OREM, Utah — A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona. “Change your pin often on a food card,” said AnnaMarie Martin....
Former Utah ski resort employee arrested for allegedly making threatening post against school
A former Park City Mountain Resort employee was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for making a threatening social media post against a school, authorities say.
Comments / 0