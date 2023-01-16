Read full article on original website
Differences Between Oxycodone and Hydrocodone
Both are opioid painkillers with slightly different forms and side effects. Hydrocodone and oxycodone are both opioid pain relievers. They’re available by prescription to treat moderate to severe pain, including that from cancer or recent surgery. The medications have similar chemical structures, and they work by blocking certain receptors...
What Is Muscle Memory And How Does It Impact Your Fitness Goals?
Memory is more than mental gymnastics: You also have types of memory related to movements. Here's what you need to know about muscle memory and its benefits.
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
What Is Dysmetria?
Dysmetria is when someone is moving an arm or leg to a target and aims incorrectly, such as by overreaching. It is a sign of certain neurological problems or vision problems and can be detected during a physical examination. Usually, dysmetria is picked up on a neurological examination done by...
Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) - Subcutaneous
Warning: Mounjaro carries a black box warning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) highest safety warning, for increased risk of thyroid C-cell tumors. In animal studies of both male and female rats, Mounjaro caused thyroid C-cell tumors. It is unknown whether Mounjaro will cause thyroid C-cell tumors or another type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people. The connection between Mounjaro causing thyroid C-cell tumors in rats versus people has not been determined.
Suboxone (Buprenorphine and Naloxone) - Oral
Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) is an orally administered prescription drug used to treat the symptoms of opioid dependence or addiction in adults 18 and older. Suboxone is classified as a Schedule III narcotic under the Controlled Substances Act. Suboxone contains two active drugs: Buprenorphine, a mixed opioid agonist-antagonist, and naloxone,...
Protonix (Pantoprazole) - Oral
Protonix (pantoprazole) is a pill taken by mouth to treat disorders of the digestive system involving stomach acid. Also known as a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), Protonix works by attaching to the gastric parietal cells on the outer lining of your stomach and decreasing the amount of gastric acid, or stomach acid, that these cells produce. Decreased acid results in decreased symptoms of disorders like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), more commonly called heartburn.
Arthrosis vs. Arthritis: What Are the Differences?
Arthrosis, also known as osteoarthritis, and arthritis are similar terms but have different meanings. Arthritis is a broad term that describes conditions causing joint inflammation. Arthrosis is a type of degenerative arthritis that causes the breakdown of the joints. This article discusses arthrosis and arthritis, their similarities and differences, symptoms,...
Pain Relief From Dilaudid vs. Morphine
Dilaudid (hydromorphone) and morphine are two of many opioid medication (previously called narcotics) that healthcare providers may prescribe to people in moderate to severe pain. They work on the opioid receptors of the body to reduce pain and may also cause a euphoria, commonly called a "high." While similar in...
What Is Dystonia?
Dystonia is a type of involuntary movement that can be a symptom of neurological disease or a side effect of certain medications. The movements can interfere with daily life and cause physical discomfort. For some people with dystonia, the appearance of the movements can be embarrassing or distracting. Dystonia is...
ALS Age of Onset, Risk Factors, and Early Signs
With amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), your voluntary muscles may begin to cause you problems. The early signs may be so minor you may overlook them. The age of onset for ALS is most often between 55 and 75. Initial signs of ALS can vary from muscle twitches or stiffness to...
Epilepsy and Migraine: What Is the Relationship?
Epilepsy and migraine are complex brain disorders, and having one increases your chance of having the other. Despite being distinct conditions, epilepsy and migraine share several features, including triggers, symptoms, and treatments. These similarities perhaps provide insight into how the two disorders are connected. This article explores the relationship between...
What Is an Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump?
An intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) is a therapeutic device that helps the heart muscle pump more blood throughout your body. This allows the heart to work using less energy. IABP therapy temporarily supports people until their hearts can pump normally (on their own or with the help of a more permanent solution or device).
Foods With Soluble vs. Insoluble Fiber
Soluble fiber and insoluble fiber are the two types of fiber. Both are important for health, but each performs a different role within your body. Soluble fiber helps you slow down digestion and control cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Insoluble fiber adds bulk to your stool and helps you keep your bowel movements regular.
Dysport vs. Botox: Differences and Similarities
Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) and Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA) are two injectable derivations of botulinum toxin A (a neurotoxin producing temporary muscle paralysis) that are primarily used as cosmetic treatments for wrinkles, laugh lines, crow’s feet, or other lines on the face. Both also have other medical uses and are known to be...
Can Epilepsy Be Cured?
There is no cure for epilepsy. However, many people can become seizure-free with the right type of treatment, which may include medication, management techniques, and a healthcare team on their side. This article discusses the outlook for people with epilepsy and how medical providers can reduce seizure activity in those...
What to Eat When You Have Endometriosis
While there's no official "endometriosis diet," some evidence suggests that following a Mediterranean-style diet may improve symptoms. Additionally, some people notice improvements after removing gluten, dairy, and nickel from their diet. There is no cure for endometriosis, but effective treatment options, including pain relievers, surgery, and hormone therapy, are available....
What to Eat With a Sore Throat and What to Avoid
A sore throat can make eating difficult. Swallowing foods can aggravate symptoms and make a tender throat feel worse. However, eating certain foods and avoiding others can offer relief. Viruses, bacteria, allergies, and environmental irritants can cause a sore throat. This article explains foods to eat and avoid when you...
Appendicitis
Appendicitis is inflammation of the appendix, a small, finger-shaped organ that connects to the large intestine (also called the colon) in the lower right side of the abdomen. When inflamed, the appendix swells and becomes filled with a thick, infectious fluid called pus. An inflamed appendix can rupture or burst open if not treated, allowing the pus to spill into and infect the abdominal cavity.
What’s the Difference Between Tendons and Ligaments?
Tendons and ligaments are connective tissues that help support muscles and bones. Tendons are attached to muscles and bones to aid their movement, while ligaments help support and stabilize joints. Tendon and ligament fibers can become damaged from trauma or overuse injuries and are slower to heal than muscle fibers due to their decreased blood supply.
