Berkeley, CA

Skeleton found in old residence hall at California university

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

A human skeleton was discovered in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus on Jan. 10, according to college officials.

The University of California Police Department is investigating the remains, which were found in a residential hall complex and event space on the Clark Kerr Campus that hadn't been used in years, according to school administrators. The building sits about a mile from the main campus.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: FILE - The U.C. Berkeley campus sits empty, July 22, 2020 in Berkeley, Calif.

"Although the remains are skeletonized, it is not clear how many years they have been there," a University of California, Berkeley spokesperson said in a statement.

There are no outstanding cases of missing individuals from the campus community, the statement read.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: FILE - A pedestrian walks by a sign in front of the U.C. Berkeley campus, July 22, 2020 in Berkeley, Calif.

The Alameda County coroner is investigating the cause of death.

"We understand that there are many questions and we anticipate that the coroner's report will provide additional information," the UC Berkeley spokesperson said. "We do not anticipate this investigation will disrupt resident activities at the Clark Kerr Campus."

Comments / 792

Kenya Ali
2d ago

You all.sound ridiculous and childish arguing over which state and colleges are safer and no mne of you addressed the fact that a human being has been discovered some one loved one thats been missing all these years. We.see on the news everyday the most prestigious and safer schools are having homicides and killings so is does not even matter anymore you can be anywhere and lose your life so at least be adults and respect this life that was lost.

Reply(32)
221
Speedysue
2d ago

how do they know it's not a donated skeleton , one That's been given to the college because years ago they got skeletons for their classes of deceased corpse. now they get plastic ones made.

Reply(38)
126
Harper Fidler
2d ago

how the heck do people manage to make this political? anything could have happened to this person. they could have went there because they didn't want to be found. we don't know. it definitely isn't any political figures fault though.

Reply
17
 

ABC News

ABC News

