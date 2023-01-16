Read full article on original website
Digitain Opened New Office in the Capital of Romania
Provider of sportsbook software and online casino gaming platform, Digitain, announced it has opened a new office in Bucharest, Romania. The opening of Digitain’s new branch in the capital of Romania will allow the company to enhance the level of customer services it offers to a growing client base in the region and will further expand its footprint in Europe.
Aruze Gaming Opens EMEA Office in the Netherlands
Aruze Gaming has made a foray into Europe with an office in the Netherlands. The leading developer of gambling entertainment solutions will leverage the new office to provide service support to the company’s customers in the EMEA region. Aruze Unveils a European HQ. From now on, the Dutch office...
Gaming Corps Expands with Napoleon in Belgium
Napoleon, which is a Belgium iGaming brand, will benefit from many of Gaming Corps prominent iGaming products and ancillary services. The alliance is doubly important for Gaming Corps which has been on the market for only six months in Europe. Gaming Corps Strengthens Content Reach in Belgium. Moving forward, Napoleon...
Australian Operators Offer Bets on Events with Underage Players
ABC reported that Sportsbet, TAB, and bet365 have been providing options for betting on the first Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup taking place in South Africa this month, including the match between Australia and Sri Lanka held in Benoni last Wednesday. Nearly half of the Australian players on the team were under 18, including 15-year-old Maggie Clark and 16-year-old Lucy Hamilton. Similarly, all but three of Sri Lanka’s team were under 18.
Betsson Becomes Official Naming Sponsor of Chile’s Top Soccer Division
Betsson, an international iGaming and online sports betting operator, has formed a strategic partnership with the National Association of Professional Football (ANFP) in Chile. As per the agreement, the operator will become the official naming sponsor of Chile’s top soccer division. Betsson Continues to Support Soccer in Chile. The...
BETBY’s New Office in Montenegro Precursor to 2023 Growth
The company hails this as an important milestone with the office in Budva accommodating a number of BETBY’s employees from across various departments. BETBY is optimistic about the future and has ensured that its current office also has the capacity to expand further. BETBY Looking to Scale-up in Montenegro...
Ipsos Poll: Gambling Ads Fatigue Canadians
As the number of operators grows, so does the market. And, like any market, gambling is using advertisements to attract new clients and gain mindshare. Canadian citizens have a mind of their own, however. Canadians Don’t Like Gambling Ads. Ipsos is one of the largest polling companies on a...
Pragmatic Play Releases Mammoth Gold Megaways with Interlinked Features
The developer that fuels the most popular brands in the iGaming industry with its multi-product portfolio of award-winning games and sportsbook invites players to set foot into the Ice Age with its newly released game. Mammoth Gold Megaways Metrics Overview. Reels: 6. Rows: 2-7 Paylines: 117649. RTP: 96.03%. Hit Freq:...
PlayCherry Joins Germany’s DSWV
PlayCherry Limited, a provider of sports betting products, joined the German Sports Betting Association (DSWV), a union of sports betting providers founded in 2014. This was announced by the association earlier today. PlayCherry Joined the German Sports Betting Association. PlayCherry is one of the licensed providers in the regulated German...
SIS Brings Esports Products to Colorado, Second Entry in US
The company has launched its dedicated esports Competitive Gaming product in Colorado, a second jurisdiction in the United States so far. SIS Expands Esports Betting Reach in the US with Colorado. The solution is brought forward with a local and long-term partner bet365 which will leverage it to provide players...
Sumsub and Casino Guru Ink Deal for iGaming Player Verification and AML Course
The all-in-one verification platform has reunited with the independent online casino database in a desire to educate operators in the industry on a number of important topics. The list includes anti-money laundering/Know Your Customer policies, gambling compliance, and user onboarding matters. The iGaming Player Verification and AML Course Is Free.
