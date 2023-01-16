ABC reported that Sportsbet, TAB, and bet365 have been providing options for betting on the first Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup taking place in South Africa this month, including the match between Australia and Sri Lanka held in Benoni last Wednesday. Nearly half of the Australian players on the team were under 18, including 15-year-old Maggie Clark and 16-year-old Lucy Hamilton. Similarly, all but three of Sri Lanka’s team were under 18.

