ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 46

C Dub
5d ago

#2 Is not 100% correct. The main reason we carry with us is personal protection and the 2A. Gun ownership is about protection, not hunting.

Reply(1)
15
Steven Elkins
5d ago

For a cold treat we enjoy our Blue Bell ice cream. For a nice lunch or dinner we enjoy our Whataburger. To do our shopping dont forget HEB and Shipleys Donuts is a must for that sweet tooth. Visit Bucees for a wild experience and we love our lifted trucks and muddin.

Reply(2)
10
Debra Johnson
5d ago

I believe that you left out a very important Texas rule, not to pick bluebonnets

Reply(2)
15
Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas

As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Texans Have Strange Tastes When It Comes To Marvel Movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has something for everyone. I watch every movie they put out and I enjoy them all fairly equally. I might not get into the minutia of all of the fandom and memorize easter eggs for every movie, but I do consider myself a fan. If you were to ask me what my favorite Marvel movie was I would have to say, Iron Man.
TEXAS STATE
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

5 Stupidly Opulent Texas Homes

There are a ton of expensive homes in Texas, but none will have you rage-scrolling at 'the opulence' more than these 5. Texas seems to be having a moment, where everybody who's anybody is moving down south. Maybe it's the lack of an income tax, delicious barbecue, mild weather, or a great economy.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

10 Things In Texas Cheaper Right Now Than a Dozen Eggs

Not so egg-cellent news, y'all. If you've noticed a spike in egg prices at the grocery store lately, you're not alone. According to CNN, eggs are currently almost 60% more expensive than they were last year. And while you may have initially blamed the economy or inflation for the increase, it turns out there's another culprit: a massive avian flu outbreak. Millions of chickens have been affected, leading to a shortage and higher prices. In Texas, the average price for a carton of eggs ranges from $3 for a 6-pack to a whopping $8 for organic options. So, next time you're cracking open an egg, remember the little feathered friends who made it all possible.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

6 Names You Can Not Name Your Baby In Texas Or The United States!

Congrats you are going to have a baby. Time to come up with a name for the baby. And, you would think that you can name the baby whatever you want. Well, you can, to a point. There is actually a banned baby list for the United States and rules for Texas. Yes, they have certain rules in the books that you must follow when naming your baby. You would think with all the crazy names that celebrities have come up with for their babies, that it really doesn't matter what you name your baby. Well, think again. Here are the names and rules you must follow when naming your baby in Texas and the US.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy