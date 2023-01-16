Read full article on original website
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Copper Vine is excited to announce the 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Wine Dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. Highlighting natural wines from producers and regions across the globe, the evening will feature a five-course dining experience by Executive Chef Amy Mehrtens and Sommelier Emily Walker designed to challenge guests’ understanding of sensorial elements in food and wine. Chef Amy has mirrored the wild spirit of these wines with her food pairings, presenting dishes with playful manipulation of structural expectation and featuring eclectic flavors and unanticipated textures.
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner for Food Destination as the best food destination in the United States. The awards honor travelers’ favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond,...
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National WWII Museum will host Violins of Hope: New Orleans January 24-28, for the project’s first appearance in New Orleans and in commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27. Violins of Hope is a project of concerts and educational programming based on a private collection of violins, violas and cellos collected since the end of World War II, many of which belonged to Jews before and during the war.
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) New Orleans has just announced the three grant recipients for the inaugural Leading from the Heart Awards. Restaurateur Amanda Toups of Toups Meatery and Cristina Quackenbush chef of pop-up Milkfish and founder/president of Good Trouble Network will each be awarded individual $2,500 grants. An additional $2,500 grant to WeHelp Nola, a woman-led nonprofit, will be awarded to founder Olivia McCoy.
