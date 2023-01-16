NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National WWII Museum will host Violins of Hope: New Orleans January 24-28, for the project’s first appearance in New Orleans and in commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27. Violins of Hope is a project of concerts and educational programming based on a private collection of violins, violas and cellos collected since the end of World War II, many of which belonged to Jews before and during the war.

