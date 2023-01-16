A conservation group in Miami is making a statement by placing giant items on Florida beaches. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO