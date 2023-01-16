ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Trolley tours explore Sarasota's Pinecraft Amish Community

SARASOTA, Fla. — Some trolley tours down the historic streets of Sarasota are aimed at highlighting the Pinecraft Amish Community, a spot where Amish and Mennonites come to vacation every year. What You Need To Know. Amish and Mennonites vacation in the Pinecraft Amish Community every year. Visitors can...
8-inch-wide pedestrian bridge in Sarasota? 'I'm no engineer…'

Twitter followers last week had some fun at the expense of Sarasota County government’s official social media account after a posting that updated readers on a pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek in the Pinecraft neighborhood. The four-part Tweet included this: “The project includes construction of an eight inch wide...
1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
Feed store closing after more than 60 years

Shell's Feed and Garden Center in Tampa has sat just north of the Busch Boulevard and North Nebraska Avenue intersection since 1961. This Saturday, though, everything inside is going up for auction as the store prepares to close its door for good.
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches

A conservation group in Miami is making a statement by placing giant items on Florida beaches. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
Pasco commissioners want new rental communities to look nicer

DADE CITY — Last year, Pasco County commissioners approved development rules to ensure that new housing communities would have landscaping and home-style variations. Now the county is looking at requiring the same kinds of rules in new communities with stand-alone homes targeting renters. A few such subdivisions have been...
Polk State College students told to shelter in place

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk State College officials have told students to shelter in place Friday morning. School officials sent messages via social media at 9:30 a.m. regarding a possibly armed person near the campus. No further information has been released. This is a developing story, and more information will...
