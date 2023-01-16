Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Related
Florida Rep. Greg Steube hurt after accident at Sarasota home
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was hurt after an accident at his Sarasota home on Wednesday afternoon.
mynews13.com
Trolley tours explore Sarasota's Pinecraft Amish Community
SARASOTA, Fla. — Some trolley tours down the historic streets of Sarasota are aimed at highlighting the Pinecraft Amish Community, a spot where Amish and Mennonites come to vacation every year. What You Need To Know. Amish and Mennonites vacation in the Pinecraft Amish Community every year. Visitors can...
Longboat Observer
8-inch-wide pedestrian bridge in Sarasota? 'I'm no engineer…'
Twitter followers last week had some fun at the expense of Sarasota County government’s official social media account after a posting that updated readers on a pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek in the Pinecraft neighborhood. The four-part Tweet included this: “The project includes construction of an eight inch wide...
fox13news.com
1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire on I-4 in Polk County
A vehicle fire blocked the right lanes of I-4 in Polk County early Monday morning, according to the Flordia Highway Patrol.
Community Food Distribution In Brooksville January 18
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – In partnership with FarmShare, Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., the next food distribution will take place on Wednesday, January 18, in Brooksville. This event will begin at 11 a.m. and will run while supplies last. This will be a drive-thru mobile food
Thousands line St. Petersburg streets for Dream Big MLK parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of St. Petersburg to remember the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Hit-and-run: Brooksville woman left to die on side of road after crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Hernando County and left the scene.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
fox13news.com
Feed store closing after more than 60 years
Shell's Feed and Garden Center in Tampa has sat just north of the Busch Boulevard and North Nebraska Avenue intersection since 1961. This Saturday, though, everything inside is going up for auction as the store prepares to close its door for good.
wild941.com
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches
A conservation group in Miami is making a statement by placing giant items on Florida beaches. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
suncoastnews.com
Pasco commissioners want new rental communities to look nicer
DADE CITY — Last year, Pasco County commissioners approved development rules to ensure that new housing communities would have landscaping and home-style variations. Now the county is looking at requiring the same kinds of rules in new communities with stand-alone homes targeting renters. A few such subdivisions have been...
Mother, 2 children critically injured after darting in front of SUV in Lakeland, police say
A mother and her two children were seriously injured in Lakeland Sunday night when police say they darted into the path of an oncoming SUV and were struck by the vehicle, according to the Lakeland Police Department.
mynews13.com
Polk State College students told to shelter in place
LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk State College officials have told students to shelter in place Friday morning. School officials sent messages via social media at 9:30 a.m. regarding a possibly armed person near the campus. No further information has been released. This is a developing story, and more information will...
Florida Highway Patrol: One person dead following incident on Apalachee Parkway
Roads on Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27), just west of Connor Boulevard have reopened following an incident that led to the death of a person on Apalachee Parkway early Monday.
fox13news.com
FHP: Brooksville man calls troopers after seeing reports of deadly hit-and-run, says he thought he hit a deer
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - After seeing media reports of a deadly hit-and-run crash, troopers said a Brooksville man contacted them saying he believed he struck a deer, not a person. On Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol sent a news release about the crash. At the time, they were unsure of...
Drug house shut down in St. Pete, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said ran a drug house in St. Petersburg.
Missing Manatee County gym teacher found dead nearly a week after disappearing
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 39-year-old Bradenton gym teacher was found dead Sunday morning after being missing for a week, according to an update from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Justin Darr was found not far from his home in Parrish. The cause of death is still...
New Port Richey Man Killed When He Crashes Motorcycle Into Car
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A New Port Richey man was killed in a crash that happened on Monday around 11:15 am, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a car was stopped, eastbound, on Broadmoor Drive at the intersection of Rowan Road. The New Port
Family concerned for safety of Clearwater teen missing for over a week
The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 18-year-old man who was reported missing last week.
Comments / 0