ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Supervisor Jim Desmond Press Release

San Diego County’s Regional Transportation agency’s (SANDAG) latest transportation plan is designed to make driving so expensive that you succumb to public transportation. In addition to the current gas tax and registration fees, SANDAG’s plan adds three new half-cent sales tax increases, over 800 miles of San Diego County freeway lanes converted to toll lanes, and a mileage tax for every mile driven to pay for their $165 billion public mass transit plan.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

San Diego County Seeks Community Input on Gun Violence Reduction Project

San Diego, CA – The County of San Diego, in coordination with community partners, is conducting a short survey to better understand residents’ thoughts, experiences, and perceptions related to gun violence. The survey is being conducted as part of the County’s Gun Violence Reduction Project and is open to both residents and professionals who work with or for people impacted by gun violence in San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
AlexCap

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities

If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County

A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
countynewscenter.com

Protect your EBT Cards

As Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, thefts continue to happen both locally and throughout the state, people are encouraged to take easy steps to protect their benefits. EBT cards provide monthly funds from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for people to buy food. The most common ways benefits are...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy