San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego's Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%Eden ReportsSan Diego, CA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com
San Diego’s Climate Action Plan: Phasing Out Gas-Powered Appliances and its Economic Impact on Residents and Businesses
The recent mention of a hypothetical nationwide ban on gas-powered stoves has sparked swift backlash from Republicans and a wave of media coverage. While Congress feuds over this potential ban, the city of San Diego has already committed to phasing out gas-powered appliances in buildings. Mayor Todd Gloria’s update to...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Supervisor Jim Desmond Press Release
San Diego County’s Regional Transportation agency’s (SANDAG) latest transportation plan is designed to make driving so expensive that you succumb to public transportation. In addition to the current gas tax and registration fees, SANDAG’s plan adds three new half-cent sales tax increases, over 800 miles of San Diego County freeway lanes converted to toll lanes, and a mileage tax for every mile driven to pay for their $165 billion public mass transit plan.
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
San Diego utility company offers customers up to $400 to pay gas and electric bills
San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) is offering a lifeline of sorts to some customers beleaguered by high utility bills. The company announced the availability of $1 million in financial assistance for a select group of customers who are having difficulty paying their SDG&E utility bills.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
San Diego County Seeks Community Input on Gun Violence Reduction Project
San Diego, CA – The County of San Diego, in coordination with community partners, is conducting a short survey to better understand residents’ thoughts, experiences, and perceptions related to gun violence. The survey is being conducted as part of the County’s Gun Violence Reduction Project and is open to both residents and professionals who work with or for people impacted by gun violence in San Diego County.
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities
If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
News 8 KFMB
Santee cracking down on homeless encampments along San Diego River
The ordinance the full support of Santee city leaders who said that it will help protect nearby communities. But homeless advocates are blasting the move.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Nine board members of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Walk Out
The recent walkout of nine board members of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) highlights the ongoing frustration with the agency’s weighted voting system, which gives more power to the larger cities in the county. This system is a prime example of the kind of government overreach that conservatives have long decried.
Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
Storm brings high rain totals across San Diego County
The second in a pair of weekend atmospheric rivers continued to bring stormy conditions early on the morning of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Mission Valley flooding prompts multiple water rescues
It was a busy Monday morning for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department as crews were dispatched to multiple water rescues before daylight.
Heavy rain, wind causes damage throughout San Diego County
This weekend's storm, which rolled over into Monday, caused downed power lines and trees throughout San Diego County.
Two California Cities Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
NBC San Diego
People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County
A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
Heavy rain makes Santee park look wetter than usual
Mast Park in Santee is looking nothing like what locals are used to after all the recent rain.
Hardest Rain Expected Overnight After Parts of San Diego County See Almost 3 Inches of Rain
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday. The heaviest activity continued to be expected to arrive after midnight and through midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after early light rain shifted into late afternoon downpours on Sunday.
El Cajon mobile home goes up in flames
A fire destroyed an empty mobile home Monday, according to Heartland Fire and Rescue.
countynewscenter.com
Protect your EBT Cards
As Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, thefts continue to happen both locally and throughout the state, people are encouraged to take easy steps to protect their benefits. EBT cards provide monthly funds from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for people to buy food. The most common ways benefits are...
2 rescued from water after being stranded near Otay Lake
Two men are safe after they were stranded on the other side of some flooded water near Otay Lake Monday, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.
This Massive Wave Caused Epic Wipeouts At San Diego Beach WATCH
Film director and surfer, Owen Dubeck filmed a wave that he says is bigger than anything he's seen in Southern California.
