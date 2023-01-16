Read full article on original website
HER-Vaxx Prolongs Survival for Patients with HER2+ Gastric/GEJ Adenocarcinoma
Findings from the phase 1/2 HERIZON trial showed HER-Vaxx plus standard-of-care chemotherapy to improve survival in patients with advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. Findings from the final overall survival (OS) analysis of the phase 1/2 HERIZON trial (NCT02795988) showed treatment with HER-Vaxx (IMU-131) plus standard-of-care chemotherapy to elicit a statistically significant...
Tislelizumab Improves QOL Measures Versus Sorafenib for Frontline HCC
Better health-related quality of life outcomes were seen with tislelizumab vs sorafenib in patients with hepatocelluar carcinoma. Patients who received tislelizumab as frontline therapy for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) had superior health-related quality of life (QOL) outcomes versus those who received sorafenib (Nexavar), according to results presented at the 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.1.
High-Disease Burden Pre-Tisagenlecleucel Has Negative Effect on Survival in B-ALL
Treatment with tisagenlecleucel in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia led to a 79% morphologic complete response rate. An intent-to-treat analysis of 200 children, adolescents, and young adults with relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) revealed a 79% morphologic complete response (CR) rate (95% CI, 72%-84%).1 Of those, 185 patients received an infusion of tisagenlecleucel (tisa-cel; Kymriah) and were evaluated for survival and toxicity. Investigators reported an 85% CR (95% CI, 79%-89%), a 12-month overall survival (OS) rate of 72%, and an event-free survival (EFS) rate of 50% after 335 days of median follow-up for the infusion group.
Evaluating MRD Testing in the Real-World Setting for Patients Multiple Myeloma
Gayathri Ravi, MD, discusses the role of minimal residual disease testing in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. Gayathri Ravi, MD, assistant professor at University of Alabama, Birmingham, discusses the main objectives of the study she presented during a poster session at the 64th Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting (ASH). The presentation discussed the role of minimal residual disease (MRD) testing in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.
Treatment With or Without Bevacizumab Added to Atezolizumab and Chemotherapy Showed Benefit in BTC
Modest clinical benefit elicited with or without bevacizumab added to atezolizumab (Tecentriq) plus cisplatin/gemcitabine in biliary tract cancer. A modest clinical benefit was seen with treatment with or without bevacizumab (Avastin) added to atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and cisplatin/gemcitabine in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC), according to findings from the dual experimental arm, phase 2 IMbrave 151 trial (NCT04677504).1.
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to DB-1303 for Advanced HER2-Expressing Endometrial Cancer
Due to its potential to fill a treatment gap in the HER-low and HER-positive endometrial cancer space, DB-1303 now has an FDA fast track designation. The FDA has a granted fast track designation (FTD) to DB-1303 for the treatment of patients with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial carcinoma with HER2 overexpression, who have progressed on or after receiving standard systemic treatment.1.
Treatment Options for Patients With Myelofibrosis
Stephen Oh, MD, PhD: Talking about currently approved therapies for myelofibrosis, we can take these agents one by one. First let's talk about pacritinib. Pacritinib is a JAK2, IRAK1, and now recognized to be an ACVR1 inhibitor. This drug is currently FDA approved for patients with myelofibrosis for initial treatment with platelet count less than 50,000. This approval is based on data from the PERSIST-2 study, as well as the other studies conducted with pacritinib, clearly demonstrating activity for pacritinib in terms of spleen response. And now as presented at ASH, anemia benefits and in particular, patients with low platelets. It seems to have relatively minimal negative impact on the platelet count, and that is why it can be used safely in patients with platelet count less than 50,000. This is where the approval is, this is where it would be appropriate to use as a first line agent.
Nab-Paclitaxel With Gemcitabine/Cisplatin Fails to Prolong OS in Newly Diagnosed, Advanced Biliary Tract Cancers
SWOG 1815, which was investigating nab-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine and cisplatin, has missed its primary end point. In the phase 3 SWOG 1815 trial (NCT03768414), adding nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) to gemcitabine and cisplatin did not achieve a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) over gemcitabine/cisplatin alone in patients with newly diagnosed, advanced biliary tract cancers, failing to meet the study’s primary end point.1.
CheckMate 648 trial of Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab or Chemo in ESCC Continues to Show Survival Benefit
Nivolumab with chemotherapy or ipilimumab continued to have a clinically meaningful survival benefit vs with chemotherapy alone in patients with treatment-naïve advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) with either chemotherapy or ipilimumab (Yervoy) continued to show a clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit vs chemotherapy...
No Affect Seen With Anti-Drug Antibodies on Durvalumab Alone or With Tremelimumab in HCC
Anti-drug antibodies did not seem to affect how well the STRIDE regimen of durvalumab and tremelimumab or durvalumab alone worked in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Results from an analysis of the phase 3 HIMALAYA trial (NCT03298451) showed did not show anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) to have an effect on the...
Sorafenib in Combination with SBRT Extends Survival in Locally Advanced HCC
The phase 3 NRG/RTOG 1112 adds to the body of evidence for the role of external beam radiation, bringing SBRT to the armamentarium of treatment for patients with locally advanced hepatocelluar carcinoma, according to Laura Dawson, MD, FRCPC. In patients with locally advanced, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), stereotactic body radiation therapy...
Adjuvant Atezolizumab Plus Bevacizumab Improve RFS in Early-Stage Hepatocellular Carcinoma
In IMbrave050, the risk of disease recurrence or death was decreased with adjuvant atezolizumab and bevacizumab compared with active surveillance in patients with early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma. Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in combination with bevacizumab (Avastin) given as adjuvant treatment following surgery showed improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS) vs active surveillance in patients...
Broad Immune Activity Is Observed With Sotigalimab Combo in Frontline Melanoma
Findings from a phase 1/2 trial showed that sotigalimab plus pembrolizumab led to antitumor activity and was well tolerated in the frontline setting of patients with metastatic melanoma. The humanized IGG1 monoclonal antibody sotigalimab, in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda), demonstrated antitumor activity and was well tolerated in the frontline setting...
Envafolimab, Lenvatinib, and TACE Elicits Promising Efficacy/Safety in Unresectable HCC
Favorable safety and efficacy data were seen with envafolimab, lenvatinib and transarterial chemoembolization in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) demonstrated favorable safety and efficacy signals when given envafolimab (KNO35) in combination with lenvatinib (Lenvima) and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE), according to findings from the phase 2 CISLC-12 study (NCT05213221) presented during the 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.1.
Results From the Phase 3 NRG/RTOG 1112 Study of Sorafenib in HCC
Laura A. Dawson, MD, FRCPC, discusses findings from the NRG/RTOG 1112 study of stereotactic body radiation therapy followed by sorafenib vs sorafenib alone in hepatocellular carcinoma. Laura A. Dawson, MD, FRCPC, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, Ontario, discusses findings from the NRG/RTOG 1112 study (NCT01730937) of stereotactic body radiation therapy...
Toripalimab Plus Platinum Doublet Chemotherapy Prolongs EFS in Resectable NSCLC
Administering toripalimab with a platinum-based chemotherapy doublet around the time of surgery may extend event-free survival in patients with resectable non–small cell lung cancer. The perioperative use of toripalimab in combination with platinum-based doublet chemotherapy achieved event-free survival (EFS) improvement in Chinese patients with operable non–small cell lung cancer...
Dosing Begins in Trial of Novel Immunotherapy for Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors
A phase 1a/1b, first-in-human study of the novel immunotherapy agent, AB248, has given the agent to its first patient with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The first patient has been dosed with the novel therapy, AB248, as a part of the AB248-011 (NCT05653882) phase 1a/1b study of the immunotherapy in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.1.
American Oncology Network Unites With Oncology Care Partners to Bring Patient Experience Focus to Cancer Care in Phoenix
FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 – The American Oncology Network (AON), an organization supporting community-based oncology practices across the U.S., and Oncology Care Partners (OCP), an oncology provider built solely to provide value-based care, have entered into a joint venture to provide resources, administrative support and technology to advance value-based care to Medicare Advantage patients in Phoenix, Arizona, beginning with OCP’s newly launched Phoenix practice announced today.
Eftilagimod Alpha Combination Demonstrates Durable Responses in Frontline NSCLC
Updated findings from the TACTI-002 trial of pembrolizumab and eftilagimod alpha in non–small cell lung cancer were presented during the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 37th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference. Investigators from phase 2 TACTI-002 trial (NCT03625323) reported deep and durable responses for the immunotherapy combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda)...
Takeaways From Lung-MAP Substudy S1800A in NSCLC
Karen L. Reckamp, MD, MS, discusses findings from the phase 2 Lung-MAP substudy S1800A of pembrolizumab and ramucirumab in patients with stage IV, previously-treated non–small cell lung cancer. Karen L. Reckamp, MD, MS, professor in Medicine, director of the Division of Medical Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, discusses findings...
