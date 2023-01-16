Read full article on original website
General Hospital Trauma: A Single Twist Could Set Willow and Esme’s Storylines On a Horrifying Collision Course
Desperate times could force Esme to take desperate action!. There are certain soap tropes which fans can see coming a mile away. When two characters are shown driving separate cars on a rainy night, there’s going to be an accident. When a murder is committed, the police will always arrest the wrong person. And when two women are pregnant at the same time… those babies are gonna be switched.
As Brooke Appears to Have Changed Bill’s Mind About Sheila, Liam Reflects On His Dad’s Shooting
We open at the cabin in the woods with Brooke being the latest person to have her mind blown as Hope and Liam tell her about Bill’s new girlfriend. “How could your father stoop so low?” asks Brooke. “Bill has made mistakes in the past that have had frightening consequences, but this?” Liam rolls out the “something’s not right with him” line as Hope points out that Steffy, Liam, Wyatt and Katie have all failed to reach Bill. As if a light bulb just went off over his head, Liam suggests there’s “one person who hasn’t talked to him yet. One person he values and respects more than just about anyone.” You, Brooke. He’s talking about you. Hope suggests that’s a great idea.
Young & Restless Bungle: A Fatal Flaw in Jack’s Scheme Leaves Diane’s Fate in the Hands of Her Enemies
It’s an opportunity to run Jenkins out of town on a silver platter. Why wouldn’t they take it?!. Well, it seems that Jack and Diane’s plan went off without a hitch. Jeremy was hauled off by Chance and they framed him soundly. But for those Young & Restless fans left asking, “Is that it?!” there’s still hope for a twist because Jack’s plan has one huge and possibly fatal flaw…
Carly Asks for Forgiveness — and Willow Makes a Request of Sonny
In Paris, Anna and Valentin’s kissing is interrupted by a knock at their hotel door. Anna answers it and a blonde French woman heads straight for Valentin and kisses him. Valentin introduces his old acquaintance Renee to Anna. He insists if there is a way into Victor’s lair through the catacombs, Renee will help them find it.
As General Hospital’s Portia Marches Toward a Wedding Disaster, Brook Kerr Debuts a Gorgeous New Look
Whatever happens, at least Portia’s going to look incredible!. Well, if there are any rules we’ve learned from General Hospital — and, indeed, daytime television in general — it’s that drama-free relationships are a surefire death knell for couples, parentage should always be questioned and weddings almost never go off without a hitch. Put all three of those together and we’re pretty sure we’re going to get Portia and Curtis’ rapidly approaching Valentine’s Day wedding!
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Passions Star Reveals Latest Cancer Diagnosis: ‘The Journey Begins’
The daytime alum sets out on another fight ahead. Soaps.com wanted to take a moment to send Passions star McKenzie Westmore (Sheridan) our thoughts and prayers as she sets out to face another battle ahead. On the evening of Wednesday, January 18, the soap alum alerted her Twitter followers that she had been diagnosed with cancer once again.
Pamela Anderson Revealed the Parenting Mistake She Struggles to Forgive Herself For
In her new memoir, Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson is sharing intimate details about herself on her own terms. She takes readers through the story of her childhood and the story of her family, especially as it pertains to her experiences as a mother. “[My sons] are true miracles, considering their gene pool,” Anderson wrote in an excerpt published by PEOPLE. “They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes.” Anderson says it was these two miracles — Brandon, now 26, and Dylan, 25 — who convinced her to finally tell her story. When they told her she would...
Summer Puts Kyle on Blast Over Diane — and [Spoiler] Is Hauled Off to Jail by Chance
On Crimson Lights’ patio, Diane finds Jack and he asks if she’s okay. She says she’s fine; she just can’t stand Stark. She’s committed to playing her part though. Jack asks how committed. She says enough to keep the plan moving forward. Jack tells her they just have to trust the process now… and the Genoa City police department.
Are You Ready? Days of Our Lives Horror Is Poised to Hack Off a Branch of the DiMera Family Tree
There aren’t many ways this could all end. With every passing day in Salem, it seems more and more clear that Days of Our Lives is gearing up for one epic farewell. No, we aren’t talking about Kayla, Kate, or even Marlena — though we know the Doc is soon to be heaven-bound!
As General Hospital’s Carly Seeks Forgiveness, Laura Wright Stares Down Fan Outrage: ‘Wow, Really?’
Some folks have some strange ideas. Well, somehow, Carly seems to have done it again on General Hospital. After months of keeping Nina and Willow’s relationship a secret, the truth came out, tears were spilled and… Willow forgave her? Michael’s still a bit more standoffish, of course, and Nina’s vowed to never forgive, but it looks like Carly may be on the road to redemption. And that’s not sitting well with some very vocal fans with some… curious ideas.
As General Hospital’s Denise Crosby Returns, Elizabeth’s Mother Makes a Doozy of a Mistake
If viewers thought they had seen the last of Elizabeth’s mother on General Hospital, we have some news for you… Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Denise Crosby will be back in Port Charles when Carolyn returns with the hopes of making amends with her daughter. The actress previewed her daytime return and why she will be seeking another chance, even though it’s likely Liz will reject her.
Young & Restless Is Bringing Back [Spoiler] — as an Obstacle to Daniel and Lily’s Rematch?
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, The Young and the Restless is returning to Genoa City Daniel’s estranged sweetheart, Heather Stevens. But she won’t be played by the last actress to hold the role; Jen Landon is busy branding cattle on Yellowstone these days. Heather also won’t be played by the actress to hold the role before that; Eden Riegel, an Emmy winner for her work as Bianca on All My Children, has been pretty upfront about why she wasn’t a good fit for the part. (Read her explanation here.)
Cam and Elizabeth Are Separately Dealt Huge Blows — and Michael Understands Why Carly Kept the Secret About Nina and Willow
At Wyndemere, Victor reveals to Nikolas that he agreed to give Ava Spoon Island in their divorce, minus important family heirlooms. He feels Wyndemere is a small price to pay given how Ava could damage their family name. Nikolas refuses to allow his uncle to take away his home. Victor...
Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Are Reportedly Unbothered by Their Almost 30-Year Age Gap
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s relationship is reportedly heating up in the new year after giving the relationship a test run in 2022. While some may point out the nearly 30-year age gap between the two of them — Pitt is 59 and de Ramon is 30 — they really don’t care what others think right now.
The Family Rallies Around a Fading Marlena — and Kristen’s Plan to Kidnap Rachel Hits a Snag
In the park, Kristen asks Rachel if she wants to skip town with her. Rachel asks why Daddy can’t come with them. Kristen says they need just a little time out, so Rachel has to choose who she wants to be with. After she makes Kristen promise they’ll come back, that Daddy is okay with it, and that they’ll make up when they return, Rachel agrees to go with her.
Priyanka Chopra Shares the Heart-Wrenching Story of Baby Malti's Pre-Term Birth: 'I Didn’t Know if She Would Make It'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’s daughter Malti Marie just celebrated her first birthday on Sunday, and what a tumultuous year it’s been for the little family. The couple have been open about the fact that their baby, whom they welcomed via surrogate, spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before coming home by Mother’s Day. Now for the first time, Chopra Jonas is sharing the heart-wrenching details about Malti’s first several months on Earth in a vulnerable new interview. Grab the tissues — her story will emotionally wreck you. In a Feb. 2023 cover interview...
General Hospital’s Maura West Shares the Gift From Her Daughter That’ll Warm Your Heart — and Her Head!
Have you ever seen something so “magnificent?”. General Hospital’s Maura West (Ava) recently gave fans a peek at a very special gift she received from one of her kids. “My daughter, Kitty, knitted this hat for me!” the ABC soap actress shared, along with a photo of her wearing the multi-colored beanie. “Have you ever seen such a magnificent hat?!”
