The sheer amount of combinations of letters and numbers people come up with for their license plates is impressive. If you register your car in Montana, you have multiple options when it comes to picking your plates. Typically people will get the normal blue Montana license plate, but there are other options that you could pick. There is the Montana Centennial plate, or you could spend more money and get a license plate where part of the proceeds goes toward a nonprofit.

MONTANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO