Read full article on original website
Related
Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
20 License Plates Banned in Montana You Will Love
The sheer amount of combinations of letters and numbers people come up with for their license plates is impressive. If you register your car in Montana, you have multiple options when it comes to picking your plates. Typically people will get the normal blue Montana license plate, but there are other options that you could pick. There is the Montana Centennial plate, or you could spend more money and get a license plate where part of the proceeds goes toward a nonprofit.
5 Best Made In Montana Cheeses That Will Make Locals Proud
I find it odd that Montana isn't known more for its dairy products. This state is home to some of the finest cheeses that money can buy. Clean air, healthy cows, and talented artisans make Montana cheese something worth exploring. What kind of cheese is made in Montana? Quite a...
You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’
That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
Spring In Montana Is Something Spectacular
Everyone has their favorite season in Montana, for their own reasons. One of the best things, in my opinion, about living in Montana is that we get to experience all four seasons, sometimes we get to experience them all in the same day. When Planning Summer, Don't Forget Spring. As...
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reasons for people to...
How Great Is Hunting In Montana? See How We Rank And Who We Beat
For all of you hunters out there, here is some good news for you! If you live here in Montana, you have picked the right state for your hobby. A recent study came out from Forbes, identifying the top 10 best states for hunting and Montana is in the top 5. In fact, Montana ranked as the 3rd best state, in America, for hunting.
700 miles of dinos and drive-ins on Montana’s longest amazing road
If you want a road trip this year to really experience what Montana was like, 75 MILLION YEARS AGO, grab your map app and head out on the Treasure State's longest highway. MT-200 is not only the longest road by mileage, a true Red Bull and jerky snack challenge at 706 miles, but it's also arguably the most diverse way to transverse the state.
All Montana Ski Resorts Listed by County
Montana is well known for hunting, fishing and beautiful scenery, but I'd say the Treasure State is underrated as a place for skiing and snowboarding. Some people have the misperception that Montana is all flat— odd, considering that Montana shares several letters with the word "mountain," you'd think that would be enough to tip them off. Here's a list of ski resorts in Montana, listed by county:
Missoula Has 5th and 7th Most Needed Road Improvement Projects
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to TRIP (a national transportation research nonprofit), two highway projects near Missoula have been rated as the 5th and 7th roadways most in need of improvement in the state. At a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Mack Long, Director of the Montana...
Missoula Day Trip Adventures: Fabulous Natural Hot Springs Nearby
Montana is full of places to explore. Wherever you find yourself in Montana, chances are you are not far from an adventure. Even though Montana is such a large state, just about everywhere you turn you can find a good day-trip adventure. There are some nearby natural hot springs locations...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 514 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,654,832 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,612 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,300 doses have been administered and 78,430 people are fully immunized. 64% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
An Open Letter to Those Who Reserved All of the Montana Campsites
To Those Who Reserved ALL of the Montana Campsites for this Summer,. I have always been happy with my ability to be spontaneous and casually go on adventures here in the great state of Montana. But, thanks to technology and people who are more organized and less spontaneous than I am, it is becoming impossible to live my Montana life like I used to.
End Yellowstone: Casting Suggestions to Ruin the Show
Here's a suggestion if you happen to be an out-of stater, don't tell a Montanan how much you like the show Yellowstone. We're a bit sensitive about the show because it makes you people want to move here and raise the cost of housing. Much to our chagrin it's hugely popular, but it doesn't take a lot to go wrong to ruin a series. With that in mind, here are some casting suggestions for Yellowstone:
theelectricgf.com
FWP suspected in local geese; three grizzlies around state
Avian influenza was detected in Montana last spring and is continuing to affect domestic and wild birds, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. A number of dead geese have been spotted in the Missouri River in and around Great Falls and they’re suspected to have died from the disease, according to FWP.
Bill Would Keep Corrupting Influence Out of Montana Elections
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 18, 2023, a bill heard in the Senate was all about keeping corporate influences out of the official administration of Montana’s elections. Senator Shelley Vance sponsored Senate Bill 117, which would prohibit state and local governments from using outside money to conduct...
Bears with bird flu? It’s happened in Montana
It seems like bears and "bird flu" are two completely different compass points in the Montana wildlife world. But now, biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are confirming that three grizzlies in Northwest Montana died from the avian flu last fall. The report comes after the experts finished analyzing...
The Best Elementary School In Montana Will Blow Your Mind
When it comes to learning, you want your child to get the best education possible. If you're raising a family in Montana, your schooling options can be limited depending on where you live. While there are private school options, they're spread out across the state. That means your child will likely be enrolled in a public school in the area.
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0