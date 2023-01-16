Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Indiana 988 seeing "steady call volume" since its launch in July
INDIANA (WTHI) - An important resource for people across the Wabash Valley is seeing an increase in use. In 2020 the Suicide Hotline was changed to three simple numbers 988. Now, the crisis line helps anyone struggling with mental health, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. Numbers from the substance...
95.3 MNC
Deadline approaching to apply for Governor Holcomb’s Fellowship Program
The deadline to apply to the 2023-2024 Governor’s Fellowship is set for the end of the month. The Governor’s Fellowship is highly selective and provides a unique experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year. Governor Holcomb says those who are chosen get a unique perspective into state government and how to best serve Hoosiers, helping inform their next steps in their professional careers.”
wbaa.org
Indiana's union membership totals shrink to 20-year low in new federal data
Recent polling suggests a lot more Americans approve of unions today than 10 years ago. But new federal estimates show that approval hasn't necessarily translated to large gains in membership – especially in Indiana. The number of union workers nationwide increased by several hundred thousand people to a total...
A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis
The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the […] The post A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
marijuanamoment.net
It’s Time For Indiana Lawmakers To Create A Marijuana Commission To Study Legalization, Former State GOP Senator Says (Op-Ed)
“One of a legislator’s main responsibilities is to protect Hoosier citizens. The creation of a system to regulate cannabis is right in line with that important duty.”. The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the regulation of cannabis.
wbiw.com
Indiana Health department and Voice to host Action Day to raise awareness for issues surrounding youth tobacco use
INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) and VOICE, Indiana’s statewide youth empowerment group, will host a Youth Day of Action at the Indiana Statehouse to call attention to the impact tobacco and e-cigarette use have on young Hoosiers. Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP, peer educators,...
WNDU
Indiana lawmakers considering bill aimed at helping businesses save on federal taxes
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers are considering a bill that could result in federal tax savings for Hoosier businesses. Senate Bill 2 aims to reduce federal tax burdens on businesses. If passed, it would provide a state and local tax deduction — something the Indiana Chamber of Commerce says will be a big help.
Groups eye income tax removal with enthusiasm, apprehension
Indiana Senate Republicans want to see if the state can ditch its individual income tax, and one influential economic policy group thinks the change couldn’t come sooner. For another, it’s a matter of how the state replaces the revenue source. Individual income tax revenue was nearly 39% of Indiana’s total revenue haul in 2022, according […] The post Groups eye income tax removal with enthusiasm, apprehension appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Proposed law would criminalize tracking people with GPS device in Indiana
A proposed law in Indiana would make it a crime to track a person using a GPS device or other similar tracking apps. The proposal comes after a woman named Millie Parke was tracked by her ex-boyfriend who put a GPS device in her car.
wbaa.org
Lawmakers want to use fund for gasoline leak cleanups to improve Indiana airports
Some Indiana lawmakers want to use part of a fund for cleaning up leaks at underground gas tanks for upgrades at the state’s airports. A bill to do that — HB 1072 — passed out of committee on Wednesday despite concerns from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
Billions available to help Indiana homeowners and renters
Are you a homeownerwhose primary residence is in Indiana? Did you experience a hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, now is the time to apply for assistance through the Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund. You may be eligible if you struggled to pay your mortgage, property taxes, and other home-related expenses during the crisis.
Did you receive a one-time tax rebate from the state?
Many families and individuals in Indiana have already received two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment was a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
Lawmakers start process to change portion of Indiana constitution
Republicans in the statehouse want to allow judges to deny a defendant's bail if they are considered a risk to the public.
indianapublicradio.org
Remote workers dominate Indiana’s labor force
If Indiana’s remote workers were classified as a job industry of their own, it would be the largest industry in the state’s history. And as Indiana Public Broadcasting’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, a Ball State University economist says it could be an area of growth for Indiana, if the state can compete nationally.
wbaa.org
What might the FDA’s expansion of abortion pill access mean for Hoosiers?
The Food and Drug Administration recently expanded access of abortion pills to more pharmacies, including large chains, mail-order companies and online pharmacies. But how this would affect Indiana’s temporarily halted law is complicated and unclear. Jennifer Drobac is a law professor at Indiana University. She said the expansion of...
Indiana lawmaker wants to exempt military pay from state taxes
(The Center Square) – An Indiana lawmaker wants to make the state friendlier for active duty military members. State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg, said in a statement he has filed a bill that would gradually exempt members of the armed services from paying the state income tax on their military pay. As it stands now, active duty military based in Indiana can receive up to a $5,000 exemption on the...
wbaa.org
Bill from West Lafayette lawmaker would send Indiana taxpayers receipts
A bill from new Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) got a hearing Tuesday. The legislation would send Indiana taxpayers a receipt showing how their taxes were spent. Speaking before the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee, Deery said when residents go to the grocery store they expect a receipt outlining their purchases.
Current Publishing
Flu cases rising in state
Influenza is circulating in Indiana and the number of cases is trending above last year’s figure, according to state health officials. Indiana has recorded 94 flu deaths so far this season, an increase from last year’s total of 83. Moreover, state health officials say there has been an...
wbiw.com
Different license plates available to support veterans
BEDFORD – The Bureau of Motor Vehicles offers a number of distinctive license plates for military personnel, Hoosier veterans, and for civilians to show their support for the armed forces, and Veterans Affairs Officer Brad Bough shared that information with the commissioners Tuesday morning. “100 percent of the sales...
Comments / 0