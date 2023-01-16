ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Clearwater, Largo apartments sell

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Four Lakes at Clearwater residential community has been acquired for roughly $69.4 million. Clearwater LL LLC sold the 461-unit apartment complex at 6465 142nd Ave. N. to California-based multifamily investor TruAmerica. The 36-acre property was built in 1985 and consists of...
CLEARWATER, FL
WFLA

Body found in water in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
HUDSON, FL
addictedtovacation.com

The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater is a beach hub of Florida. While a popular destination, it is still possible to find an uncrowded patch of sand for yourself at these beaches. If you want to experience the feeling of sand between your toes and crystal clear water at your fingertips without having to elbow your way through crowds of beachgoers, look no further than these uncrowded beaches in Clearwater, Florida:
CLEARWATER, FL
wild941.com

One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily

Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rescuers form human chain to save dolphin from Clearwater creek

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Rescuers got creative to save a dolphin that had been foraging alone in a creek in Clearwater for more than two weeks. Brittany Baldrica, a senior rescue biologist with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, said neighbors called about a dolphin swimming alone in the creek on Jan. 1. A...
CLEARWATER, FL
Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in Florida

A major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Florida supermarket location in Bradenton, according to the company's website. However, the store is already open to the public.
BRADENTON, FL
WFLA

Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

