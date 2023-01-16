Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Clearwater, Largo apartments sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Four Lakes at Clearwater residential community has been acquired for roughly $69.4 million. Clearwater LL LLC sold the 461-unit apartment complex at 6465 142nd Ave. N. to California-based multifamily investor TruAmerica. The 36-acre property was built in 1985 and consists of...
Red tide levels in Tampa Bay area drop in latest report
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As people along the west coast of Florida struggled with respiratory issues and the sights and smells of dead fish, relief could be on the way as red tide levels in the Tampa Bay area have dwindled in the latest report. The red tide organism,...
Body found in water in Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
Tampa police disable ‘suspicious item’ found on Cypress Street
Tampa police have closed a portion of Cypress Street due to the report of a "suspicious item."
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
Security in place for Gasparilla Children’s Parade
A big part of the pirate invasion and Children's Parade is making sure there are law enforcement agencies keeping an eye on land.
Seffner’s Soulful Flavors moves to new Tampa location in University area
There are daily staples, but the menu changes throughout the week.
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater is a beach hub of Florida. While a popular destination, it is still possible to find an uncrowded patch of sand for yourself at these beaches. If you want to experience the feeling of sand between your toes and crystal clear water at your fingertips without having to elbow your way through crowds of beachgoers, look no further than these uncrowded beaches in Clearwater, Florida:
19-year-old killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs
A 19-year-old man died in an incident at the Tampa Bay Downs Saturday morning, according to authorities.
TIMING THE RAIN: When to expect showers during the Gasparilla Children’s Parade
Ahead of Saturday's Gasparilla Children's Parade, many parents might be wondering how to prepare for the weather.
wild941.com
One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily
Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
Tampa police say suspicious package is 'non-threat' after detonation
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police say a suspicious item found Friday afternoon on Cypress Street "has been deemed a non-threat." Initial reports of the item led police to close a portion of Cypress Street from North Rome Avenue to North Oregon Avenue. All roads have since reopened. Tampa Fire...
PHOTOS: Christmas tree starts fire at Apollo Beach home
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue stopped a fire at a house in Apollo Beach last Friday night.
Hillsborough residents unaware of harmful acid spill blocks away from community
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The red and blue lights from Hillsborough County first responders were shrouded by a green vapor cloud following an acid spill that temporarily shut down part of Interstate 4. According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, a caller noticed the odd-looking cloud and called authorities, prompting a three-hour ordeal Thursday morning. Fire […]
Lane Closure On Causeway Boulevard Between South 50th Street And South 54th Street
TAMPA, Fla. – Beginning at 9 am today, the eastbound outer lane on Causeway Boulevard will be closed between South 50th Street and South 54th Street while the Tampa Water Department repairs a water main break. Barricades and signs will be located in the area
10NEWS
Hazmat situation neutralized near Tampa chemical supply facility
A caller reported smelling a "chemical odor" and a "visible vapor cloud" was also reportedly seen. I-4 was briefly shut down in the area but is back open.
Moffitt Cancer Center breaks ground on massive Pasco County campus
The 775 acre campus is named after Agricultural Commissioner and former Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson. In comparison, Moffitt's original Magnolia campus is only 25 acres. Moffitt says the campus will be more like a medical city — in fact, bigger than the city of Tampa itself.
fox35orlando.com
Rescuers form human chain to save dolphin from Clearwater creek
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Rescuers got creative to save a dolphin that had been foraging alone in a creek in Clearwater for more than two weeks. Brittany Baldrica, a senior rescue biologist with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, said neighbors called about a dolphin swimming alone in the creek on Jan. 1. A...
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in Florida
A major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Florida supermarket location in Bradenton, according to the company's website. However, the store is already open to the public.
Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
