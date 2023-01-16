Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia dumps out Leylah Fernandez at Australian Open to continue superb form
A very interesting matchup delivered a good fight as Leylah Fernandez took on Caroline Garcia but the French player proved too strong for the Canadian this time around at the Australian Open. Garcia is continuing to play strong tennis into the new year and she secured another good win in...
tennisuptodate.com
Medvedev accepts 'strange relationship' with fans at Australian Open stemming from 'low IQ' Kyrgios comment
Daniil Medvedev enraged tennis fans in Australia last year when he called them 'low IQ' following his win over Nick Kyrgios in a tense match. Australian fans are known to be passionate supporters of their players and last year's Australian Open clash with Kyrgios gave Medvedev a taste of it. The Russian handled it well because he enjoys clashing with the crowd but a comment after the match enraged them to the point that they heavily cheered against him for the rest of the event.
Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash
Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
tennisuptodate.com
Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"
Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
Sea World Helicopters crash child Leon de Silvasays his first words after he wakes from coma
Leon de Silva, 9, has woken from his coma after the Gold Coast helicopter crash and gave his mother the thumbs up and spoken his first words despite still being in severe pain.
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
Nepal Plane Crash: Dozens Dead as Video Appears to Show Tragedy Unfold
One clip, posted to Twitter and picked up by local media, appears to show the moment the plane veers off course.
Final photo of Gold Coast Sea World helicopter crash victims before they boarded the flight
The last photo of a mother and son before a horror helicopter crash changed their family's lives forever shows them holding tickets for the fatal trip.
Passenger’s Horror Video Shows Fiery Jet Crash in Nepal That Killed 68
Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.In the minutes before a commercial jet plunged into a gorge in central Nepal on Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 people on board, one passenger was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live—and captured the fiery crash from within the aircraft.The 100-second clip, shot by an unidentified male passenger, was shared widely across social media in the hours after the Yeti Airlines jet’s crash. Sitting in a window seat, the man films a view of the city below; then, as the plane loses control and the...
atptour.com
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Maria Sakkari rages at Australian Open over opponent's screaming during match
Maria Sakkari, the No. 6 seed in the Australian Open, was upset over her opponent's yelling and screaming during their second-round match on Tuesday.
tennisuptodate.com
“Handled this as well as he could have”: Roddick praises Djokovic after drunk altercation at Australian Open
Despite the clear discomfort of the 21-time Grand Slam champion, the Serb managed to beat Enzo Couacaud in 4 sets. The former world No 1 Andy Roddick used his Twitter to express his support for Novak Djokovic reaction to an altercation with a drunk fan at the Australian Open. “Nole” had to face the constant heckling from a group of drunk spectators at the Rod Laver Arena. The Serb was constantly booed by a group of drunk spectators; however, they weren’t expelled from the stadium.
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) Djokovic rages at umpire after constantly being insulted by ‘drunk out of his mind’ spectator: “He is only here to provoke”
Novak Djokovic is the latest player to take issue with a drunk spectator during his second round tie at the Australian Open. Djokovic had enough and went to Fergus Murphy, the umpire raging and asking him to do something about it. A similar incident occurred with Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon which he was later brought into court over.
tennisuptodate.com
Maria Sakkari falls victim to the Netlix curse, loses to Lin Zhu in Melbourne
Maria Sakkari became the latest seed to crash out of the event as she was beaten by a very inspired Lin Zhu who played bravely all match long and won the match. All jokes asides, Lin Zhu did not need the help of any kind of Netflix curse because she played a spectacular match to down Maria Sakkari in a very close 3-set match. The Chinese player was up early in this match but allowed Sakkari to battle back in the opening set and take it to the tiebreak. In the tiebreak, we saw Zhu take the 4-1 lead which was enough to capture the set 7-3 in the tiebreak.
tennisuptodate.com
"Next time be mindful with what you post": Djokovic hits back at supposedly defying rules with bathroom break during opening win
Novak Djokovic hit back at Eurosport for posting about him 'defying' the umpire to go to the bathroom urging the broadcast to check facts before making a post. Eurosport posted about Djokovic rushing off to the bathroom despite not it being the usual toilet break. The broadcaster captioned the video posted on social media "Novak Djokovic defied the umpire to take an early bathroom break in his first match at the Australian Open."
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal sidelined for six to eight weeks after leg injury during Australian Open defeat
Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will be out for six to eight weeks with his leg injury that he suffered during his defeat to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open. “Good afternoon. I have carried out medical tests after the defeat yesterday,” Nadal said on social media. “The MRI shows a grade 2 lesion in the Iliacus Psoas of his left leg. Now it’s sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks.”
tennisuptodate.com
Sebastian Korda channels father Petr in superb victory over Medvedev in Australia
Sebastian Korda's father Petr won the Australian Open in his day and his son channelled some of that down under magic in a superb win over 2022 runner-up Daniil Medvedev. Seeds are dropping like flies in Melbourne as Daniil Medvedev added his name to the list. It wasn't a good match by Medvedev but he certainly didn't expect to play a flawless Korda and he was really flawless. At times Medvedev was spotted shaking his head in disbelief because Korda was not to be denied.
