Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
2 Teenage Boys Were Fatally Shot Near The South Bronx Center of The Police Athletic LeagueAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Dark Web Deception: The Story of a Bronx Man's Million-Dollar Fraud SchemeWilliamSalBronx, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Parents outraged over plan for Bridgeport students to be relocated due to teaching vacancies
Parents say they are outraged with how they say the district is handling the situation, with the lack of communication and planning.
Westchester plane crash victim once resided in Rockland County
Officials say 40-year-old Taub and Chafetz were both members of the Jewish community in Cleveland.
Bridgeport softball community mourns loss of teammate killed in NY tractor-trailer crash
Police say 42-year-old Nate Montalvo was killed when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving veered out of control and crashed on a bridge, plunging onto I-287 in Harrison, New York Wednesday morning.
Homeowners protest proposal to build new rail line in Kings Park
Suffolk Leg. Rob Trotta supports the plan and thinks it will make things better for the community.
Main Street Haircutters to close after 62 years in business
Police: Missing women spotted in and around Newark Penn Station
Imani Glover and Destin Owens have been spotted multiple times near the train station.
East End home where famous singers once performed could be torn down next month
The only way of saving the home would be if a private buyer purchased it and moved it to another location.
Norwalk man sells food truck to open soul food restaurant in Bridgeport on his birthday
On his 26th birthday Thursday, Tyre Holman opened his first restaurant on Main Street in Bridgeport - appropriately named Everybody Eatz.
Eastchester HS: 5 males who refused to show school-issued ID denied entry to school
They were denied access by a security guard at the school's single point of entry.
Headlines: Man guilty of 2005 murder, Cortlandt deli break-in, Newburgh drug bust
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
News 12 obtains video of gunfire on Priscilla Lane in Stratford
News 12 has obtained video of the gunfire that erupted on Priscilla Lane in Stratford that left one man injured. Stratford police say one victim was treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening and was released from the hospital later Friday. In the video News 12 obtained, 10 gunshots...
Police arrest Bridgeport man following 8-month shooting investigation
Police say the shooting happened in Norwalk on May 12, 2022, near North Main Street.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage in Garnerville
Family and friends gathered in Garnerville Friday to celebrate a couple's milestone anniversary. It was a surprise get-together for Arline and Herb Giller as they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary at Sparky's Diner. Their family, friends and even elected officials showed up to give the happy couple a number of...
AG James: Fairfield Properties must return security deposits for about 900 former tenants
As part of the agreement, Fairfield must also pay $90,000 in penalties.
Massive delays after Metro-North train clips car in North White Plains
The Metro-North warns that there could be scattered residual delays of up to 80 minutes.
Brand-new cheerleading squad is making history
A Bronx middle school’s brand-new cheerleading team is headed to the National High School Cheerleading Championship at Disney World for the first time.
MTA: Car stuck on tracks responsible for train collision in White Plains
The MTA says the car was apparently crossing the Virginia Road crossing when the gates came down.
Conviction overturned for former Hempstead resident accused of killing Hofstra coach
A former Hempstead resident who spent 24 years in prison had his conviction for the 1990 killing of an assistant Hofstra football coach overturned.
New area code goes into effect in Nassau County
The need for it comes as numbers with the 516 area code are expected to run out in the next year.
Connecticut man identified as trucker driver who died in I-287 crash
A Connecticut man has been identified as the truck driver who died in a crash on I-287 in Harrison on Wednesday. State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.
