Raiders trade up for Alabama QB Bryce Young in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

The Raiders have a big decision to make regarding their quarterback situation over the next few weeks. The expectation is that they will trade Derek Carr soon, but then they will be tasked with finding their next franchise quarterback.

The draft seems like the most likely spot for the Raiders to add a quarterback. But with them sitting at No. 7, they might not have their choice of the top two quarterbacks. Unless they were to make a big splash and trade up…

In a recent mock draft by The Draft Network, they had the Raiders trading up to No. 1 overall to select Alabama QB Bryce Young. Here is what they had to say about that possibility and his fit with the Raiders:

“The split between Derek Carr and the Raiders is now official, and the Raiders must go and find their guy. The Raiders are a team that I would consider to be ready for a rookie QB, having the weapons on the outside and the run game to support him. I believe the Raiders, in true Raider fashion, make a splash move by moving to the No. 1 pick and selecting Bryce Young. Josh McDaniels is familiar with Alabama QBs from his time spent with Mac Jones, and Alabama OC Bill O’Brien has coached with McDaniels before so there will be trust in Young’s capabilities as a player.”

Young is the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback in this class as he’s got the best combination of poise, accuracy and playmaking. He’s going to measure under 6’0 tall and that will scare some teams off.

But if the Raiders are looking for a leader with a quick release and excellent ball placement, Young would be the best possible option for them in this year’s draft.