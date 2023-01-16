ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Remote Care Technology Top Pick for ’23 Impact | Managed Healthcare Executive® State of the Industry Survey

Managed Healthcare Executive
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Managed Healthcare Executive

Insurtechs Are Pulling Back

MHE Publication, MHE January 2023, Volume 33, Issue 1. After some go-go years, Bright Health, Oscar and Clover Health are leaving some markets. The bloom seems to be off the rose for several publicly traded insurtechs, which are pruning their market presence as they aim for profitability. Late last year,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Managed Healthcare Executive

Florida’s Medicaid Program Puts Pear PDTs on Its Preferred Drug List

Pear also recently announced a deal with California's Medicaid program that involves supporting a pilot project to help people with stimulant use disorder. Pear Therapeutics announced today that its reSET and reSET-O prescription digital therapeutics have been added to Florida’s Medicaid preferred drug list. “Pear applauds Florida leadership for...
FLORIDA STATE
Managed Healthcare Executive

Akili Laying Off 30% of Workforce

Developer of EndeavorRx, a game-based treatment for ADHD, is pulling back from the pipeline and focusing on near-term growth, the CEO said in an email to employees. Akili, the developer of a game-based treatment for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), has moved to lay off 46 employees, or about 30% of its workforce.

Comments / 0

Community Policy