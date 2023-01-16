Remote Care Technology Top Pick for ’23 Impact | Managed Healthcare Executive® State of the Industry Survey

Read full article on original website
Related
Managed Healthcare Executive
Optimism vs. Pessimism: The Glass Half Full Is Larger | Managed Healthcare Executive® State of the Industry Survey
Thirty-seven percent of the respondents rated themselves as optimistic about the near-term future of U.S. healthcare. Optimism about the near future of U.S. healthcare outpaced pessimism in the Managed Healthcare Executive® annual State of the Industry survey. But it wasn’t by the largest of margins. Thirty-seven percent of...
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Insurtechs Are Pulling Back
MHE Publication, MHE January 2023, Volume 33, Issue 1. After some go-go years, Bright Health, Oscar and Clover Health are leaving some markets. The bloom seems to be off the rose for several publicly traded insurtechs, which are pruning their market presence as they aim for profitability. Late last year,...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Florida’s Medicaid Program Puts Pear PDTs on Its Preferred Drug List
Pear also recently announced a deal with California's Medicaid program that involves supporting a pilot project to help people with stimulant use disorder. Pear Therapeutics announced today that its reSET and reSET-O prescription digital therapeutics have been added to Florida’s Medicaid preferred drug list. “Pear applauds Florida leadership for...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Akili Laying Off 30% of Workforce
Developer of EndeavorRx, a game-based treatment for ADHD, is pulling back from the pipeline and focusing on near-term growth, the CEO said in an email to employees. Akili, the developer of a game-based treatment for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), has moved to lay off 46 employees, or about 30% of its workforce.
Comments / 0