Atlantic City, NJ

WHYY

Eagles are flying high with population on the rise in New Jersey

An American icon is on the rise. The endangered bald eagle population is increasing in New Jersey, according to a 2022 survey from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife. “We documented a total of 267 nest sites and monitored them during the nesting season,” said the division’s Kathy Clark, who added that 250 nests were documented as active. That means the bald eagles laid eggs at the nest sites. “And those were the ones, of course, that followed through and produced a record 335 young last year.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atlanticcityweekly.com

A.C. Weekly presents: The 10 best sandwiches in South Jersey

Two pieces of bread holding together some sort of filling between them. The sandwich as a concept is a basic premise, but a glorious one, and in a world where nobody seems to agree on much, it serves as a sort of unifier, a place of common ground among mankind. After all, have you ever met a person who straight up dislikes sandwiches as a whole? I’m not sure this person exists.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ Fell Through

A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's approved the $18.7 million project, and Village Supermarket, Inc. was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue in A.C.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here

For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocnjdaily.com

Crown Bank Building Sold to Ocean City Investor

A buyer for the nearly 100-year-old landmark Crown Bank building in downtown Ocean City was approved in bankruptcy court this week. The deal is expected to be finalized in about a month to sell the building and its adjacent parking lots for $6.675 million. The buyer is Raj Khatiwala and his brother, Yogi, of Crown Holdings LLC.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

3 Warehouses Will Soon Occupy Over Almost 50 Acres In Salem County, NJ

What do you think of when you think of New Jersey's most southwestern region? If you take a look at a map, you'll see I'm referring to Salem County. Salem County's an interesting place. If you want land, that's the place to look. Not only is there still wide open space down there, but it's definitely the cheapest land you'll purchase in the state. Now, though, there's about 50 acres less available.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
playnj.com

Atlantic City Casinos

capping a year equally as remarkable for retail casino revenue. According to data from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, the city’s nine casinos generated $215.6 million in gross gaming revenue (GGR), marking their strongest December in 10 years. Yearly GGR totaled $2.79 billion, up 9% from...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Local photographer wins prestigious award

B Kravitz, of Egg Harbor Township, is being presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography by the Garden State Film Festival (GSFF). Don is a local legend. He has a long history of capturing some of the world’s most prominent entertainers. He also photographs Miss America, sporting and special events for Getty Images and for the City of Ocean City. His photographs have been showcased on both national and international platforms.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
wmmr.com

Jerry Blavat, The Geator, The Boss With The Hot Sauce, Has Passed Away

Legendary DJ, Philadelphia icon, Rock ‘n Roll pioneer, and dear friend of the WMMR Family, Jerry Blavat, has died at the age of 82. 6ABC reported that he was placed on hospice and died at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital at 3:45am this morning. The news broke hours after rumors spread on social media that he had already passed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

