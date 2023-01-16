6 killed, including teen mother and baby in Goshen, sheriff says

GOSHEN, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Tulare County Sherriff’s Office is investigating the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen, according to Sheriff Mike Boudreaux. The sheriff says one of the victims was a six-month-old baby.

Deputies responded to the 6800 Block of Harvest Road around 3:30 a.m. for multiple shots heard and believed there was possibly an active shooter due to the number of rounds being fired, according to Sheriff Boudreaux.

Boudreaux says when deputies arrived, they found two victims dead in the street. As deputies searched the area, they found a third victim in the doorway of a home. One victim was still alive and was taken to the hospital after deputies performed CPR on him on scene. But he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies searched the area and found more victims including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month-old child who were shot and killed.

Boudreaux says there are at least two suspects, and that this is not a random act of violence. It appears this family was targeted and there are gang associations involved, as well as potential drug investigations. A week ago, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office detectives conducted a narcotics search warrant at the victims’ home.

Deputies say that Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab, Forensics Unit, Homicide Detectives, and Gang Detectives are on scene investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.