ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Nurses in England plan third wave of strikes next month over pay

By Sachin Ravikumar
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnpID_0kGUTNSx00

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of nurses in England will strike in February for the third time in as many months, adding further pressure on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over crippling disruption to key services caused by industrial action.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said on Monday its members in England and Wales would walk out for 12 hours each on Feb. 6 and 7, if "progress is not made by the end of January" in pay negotiations with the government.

"Rather than negotiate, Rishi Sunak has chosen strike action again," RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen said. "My olive branch to government – asking them to meet me halfway and begin negotiations – is still there. They should grab it."

The fresh strikes will follow walkouts by nurses in mid-December — the RCN's first ever national strike — as well as strikes scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday this week.

They come as the state-run National Health Service (NHS) is under severe strain with millions of patients on waiting lists for hospital treatment, and emergency departments unable to see patients promptly. Ambulance workers have also launched their own industrial action over pay.

More widely, hundreds of thousands of employees across Britain — from rail workers to postal staff and teachers — have staged strikes since last summer as pay rises fail to keep pace with double-digit inflation.

The RCN says salaries for experienced nurses are 20% lower in real terms due to below-inflation pay awards since 2010, forcing many nurses to quit and contributing to record vacancies at the NHS.

Talks by government ministers with union leaders have so far failed to end strike action. The health department has previously said nurses' initial demands amounted to a 19% pay rise - unaffordable in the current economic climate.

The RCN has subsequently indicated a willingness to compromise on those demands.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EU lawmakers replace disgraced VP as suspect cuts plea deal

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — European Union lawmakers voted Wednesday to replace a disgraced former parliament vice president after a key suspect in a the cash-for-influence scandal rocking the EU assembly made a plea bargain with prosecutors, raising the prospect of more people getting named. Former European Parliament Vice President...
BBC

Levelling Up: Catterick Garrison plan in PM's constituency to get £20m

A project in the Prime Minister's North Yorkshire constituency is to receive almost £20m in levelling up cash. The Catterick Garrison town centre scheme is the only one to receive government support in the county. Richmondshire District Council said the plans would create an attractive, vibrant and inclusive town...
BBC

Welsh 'Amazon forest' at risk from solar farm plan - campaigners

A brewery's solar farm plans on "Wales' Amazon rainforest" have met opposition. Wildlife campaigners want a temporary ban - or moratorium - on solar farms on the Gwent Levels due to concerns about their impact on biodiversity. Budweiser Brewing Group wants to develop renewable energy sources to cut carbon emissions...
Reuters

Davos 2023: UK Labour signals pragmatism over divergence on EU

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour party, ahead in polls with an election due in less than two years, said that in government it would favour pragmatism over divergence for its own sake in dealings with the European Union.
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy