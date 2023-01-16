Read full article on original website
Richmond Middle School student speaks out on racial bullying in district
Another family in the Richmond School District has come forward with complaints of racial bullying after an incident prompted a basketball game to be canceled.
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Wyleigh and Winnie McLaughlin were born to parents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
Kansas City creates a committee to study reparations for Black residents
Kansas City is taking a big step towards reparations for the Black community. On Jan. 12, City Council voted 10-1 to approved Ordinance No. 220966, which expresses "apologies on behalf of the City of Kansas City" and establishes an intent to "make amends for its participation in the sanctioning of the enslavement of Black people and any historical enforcement of segregation and accompanying discriminatory practices against Black citizens of Kansas City."
Missouri school district apologizes after racial slurs led to canceled basketball game
The Richmond Missouri School District is apologizing after one of its students yelled racial slurs at Paseo Academy Basketball players.
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
Metropolitan Community College coach no longer employed after alleged altercation
A Metropolitan Community College coach is no longer employed with the school after a player filed a police report alleging physical abuse.
Paseo Academy basketball team faces racist remarks from student at game in Richmond
RICHMOND, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School District and Richmond R-XVI School District have confirmed that the Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts boys basketball team faced racist and derogatory remarks at their game on Tuesday. KCPS released a letter from interim superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier Wednesday...
Police respond to double shooting in south Kansas City
Two people were injured in a shooting at a home in south Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday afternoon.
Johnson County winners claim $1M raffle prize, $1M Mega Millions prize
Two people claimed million dollar prizes on Wednesday for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle and a recent Mega Millions drawing in Kansas.
Racist incident cancels basketball game between Paseo Academy, Richmond High
Racist and derogatory comments directed at basketball players on the Paseo Academy of of Fine and Performing Arts team led to a basketball game cancelation.
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Groups speak out against anti-Semitic, racist vandalism at Blue Valley school
Civil rights groups around Johnson County are upset after the discovery of antisemitic and racist graffiti at Blue Valley High School.
Audio: KCMO Mayor “outraged” that Missouri Attorney General’s office is suing to block student loan forgiveness
(Missourinet) – A group of elected officials and supporters of President Biden are pushing back against Republican efforts to block student loan forgiveness. They include Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. He says that student loan debt is especially heavy in Kansas City:. “Nearly 90,000 people owe more than $3...
A treasure trove of Kansas City photographs reveals a century of untold history
In a small office upstairs at the Truman Courthouse in Independence, Missouri, archivists are trying to capture the history in a set of more than 300,000 images. “It's kind of a treasure hunt," says digital archivist Erin Gray. "You never know what you're going to come across." The painstaking process...
Kansas state hospital worker sentenced for helping patient escape
Jamey Anderson, who helped a psychiatric patient escape from a state hospital earlier this year is sentenced for the crime.
Missouri’s first marijuana expungement cases laying the groundwork for reform
A Cass County courtroom could be one of the first places in the state to let someone out of prison by expunging a previous marijuana conviction.
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
