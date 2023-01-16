ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcur.org

Kansas City creates a committee to study reparations for Black residents

Kansas City is taking a big step towards reparations for the Black community. On Jan. 12, City Council voted 10-1 to approved Ordinance No. 220966, which expresses "apologies on behalf of the City of Kansas City" and establishes an intent to "make amends for its participation in the sanctioning of the enslavement of Black people and any historical enforcement of segregation and accompanying discriminatory practices against Black citizens of Kansas City."
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ksal.com

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy