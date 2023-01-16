Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
The internet is having a lot of fun with 'Kim Kardashian buys' memes after the star purchased Princess Diana's pendant for nearly $200,000
The memes start with "Kim Kardashian has purchased," then state that she's bought something nonsensical, like Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation.
We've Been Saying Raven-Symoné's Name Wrong The Entire Time, And I'm Honestly Shocked
It turns out that even Raven herself was saying it wrong at one point? Honestly, I'm so confused.
Cher Seemingly Confirms Engagement To Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards
After posting a picture of her huge rock and leaving the details vague back in December, Cher appears to confirm that her and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards are, indeed, engaged. TMZ caught up with the happy couple on Thursday following a nice dinner at Avra in Beverly Hills. While the 76-year-old music legend still didn’t officially announcing her engagement to AE–who is 40 years her junior–she did play along with paparazzi while being asked questions about their engagement.
Cate Blanchett Oscar Hopeful ‘Tár’ To Debut On Peacock This Month
Renowned actress Cate Blanchett already has two Academy Awards and a total of seven nominations. Now, after her performance in Tár, she will undoubtedly get her eighth nomination on Tuesday when they are announced. Blanchett is also currently the front-runner to take home her third Oscar on March 12...
