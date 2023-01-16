After posting a picture of her huge rock and leaving the details vague back in December, Cher appears to confirm that her and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards are, indeed, engaged. TMZ caught up with the happy couple on Thursday following a nice dinner at Avra in Beverly Hills. While the 76-year-old music legend still didn’t officially announcing her engagement to AE–who is 40 years her junior–she did play along with paparazzi while being asked questions about their engagement.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO