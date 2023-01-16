ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Comments / 8

Altha McCarter Williams
3d ago

This cold heartedness and lack of "Respect" for the deceased and his bereaving mother can't go unprosecuted. Someone knows who this person is and need to turn his worthless being in. Posters, please be kind when posting about this young man's life, his mother and family has gone through to much as it is. Best believe if not prosecuted by man's law, there will justification by God, what's done in the dark will come to light. God's wrath is much harsher than man's. Karma!

Reply(1)
2
Jim Garner
5d ago

Special place in hell for the person responsible for this.

Reply
7
 

Comments / 0

