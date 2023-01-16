Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93
Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 1 Recap: 7 Things to Remember Before Season 2
There's a lot to unpack from 'How I Met Your Father' Season 1, so here's a recap of the most important things to remember for season 2.
This Actor’s Mistake Made the Final Cut of ‘Glass Onion’
One of the actors in "Glass Onion" made a serious mistake on camera that couldn't be re-shot...so it stayed in the film!
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0