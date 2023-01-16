Colombia striker Jhon Durán set to join Aston Villa

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa reached an agreement to sign Colombia striker Jhon Durán from Major League Soccer team Chicago Fire for a reported $18 million on Monday.

The 19-year-old Durán scored eight goals in 22 appearances for the Fire last season and has played three times for Colombia.

Villa said the deal was subject to Durán passing a medical examination, agreeing to personal terms, and obtaining a working visa.

Durán will become Villa’s second signing of the January transfer window, after left back Alex Moreno from Real Betis.

Nottingham Forest signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras on a 6 1/2-year deal.

The 21-year-old Danilo came up through Palmeiras and has won two Copa Libertadores. Last year, he added the Sao Paulo state and Brazilian Serie A titles.

He is Forest’s 24th new arrival since the club won promotion back to the Premier League last year. He is the second player to join Forest from Palmeiras in recent weeks after Gustavo Scarpa.

