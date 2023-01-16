ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

I was a celibate nun for 24 years — then fell in love with a Catholic monk

Hallelujah! They found love while serving the Lord. An English nun who remained celibate for 24 years broke her streak, walking away from her convent — and into the arms of a monk. Sister Mary Elizabeth — who was in an ancient order of the Roman Catholic church called the Carmelite order — had been a nun for more than two decades in Lancashire when she met Carmelite monk Robert in 2015 while he was visiting from a monastery in Oxford. Sister Mary Elizabeth, born Lisa Tinkler, told the BBC she knew they had something special from the moment Robert’s sleeve touched hers...
The Independent

Viewers support Canadian journalist after she was criticised for her dress on-air

Viewers are showing their support for a Canadian journalist after she shared an email that she received about her on-air outfit being “inappropriate”.Tess Van Straaten took to Twitter on Sunday to post the message that a viewer sent her, along with a screenshot of the sleeveless multi-colored dress she wore during the news broadcast. In the email, the person claimed that the reporter’s outfit wasn’t fit for a weather report or a work environment.“I find it inappropriate for Tess Van Straten to still wear sleeveless tops in the wintertime to report on the weather,” the email reads. “In my...
The Independent

Baby who took ‘last breath’ after contracting mystery illness defies doctors

A mother-of-two who watched her 11-month-old daughter take her “last gasp of air” before going into cardiac arrest and was told by doctors she “would not make it” has expressed her immense gratitude after her child survived and celebrated her third birthday last year.Abby Hessey, 26, an operations executive who lives in Bicester, Oxfordshire, said she was “preparing for the worst” when her daughter Bella, now three years old, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital, in Hampshire, in an ambulance in 2020.After Bella went into cardiac arrest, Abby said she watched as approximately 30 medical staff tried to resuscitate her...
BBC

Father issues plea for mum missing with newborn

The father of a high society woman who went missing with her newborn baby and partner, a registered sex offender, has urged her to turn herself in to police. Constance "Toots" Marten, 35, Mark Gordon and their baby have been missing since their car broke down and caught fire near Bolton on 5 January.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs

A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
BBC

Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months

Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
The US Sun

14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore

KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
Upworthy

Kid's brilliant homework response outwits teacher's sexist question

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Sexism is prevalent and widespread only because we're all conditioned from an early to accept existing sexist practices and gender roles. One eight-year-old looked past an obvious answer, to expose the inherent sexism in a question designed to elicit a sexist answer from kids. The English teacher didn't really think much as she created a list of clues for words that contain the letters “UR” in them. The teacher assumed that associating familiar jobs and days of the week among other things to the words would make it easier for the kids. One of the clues read, Hospital Lady. The first instinctive answer that comes up in our mind is the word "nurse" but then you realize that sexism is so deep-rooted that you associate a type of work with a gender, which is basically the definition of sexism.
msn.com

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
The Independent

Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool.  Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists confirm that life flashes before your eyes upon death

All the important moments seen in a split second right before deathPhoto byImage by Juraj Varga from Pixabay. Historical literature from different departments has described an interesting experience where all have their life flash before their eyes in a second just before they take their last breath. To be more precise, it is not their whole life, but the most important moments in their life which usually represent happiness and positive emotions that they see before death.

