Read full article on original website
Related
I was a celibate nun for 24 years — then fell in love with a Catholic monk
Hallelujah! They found love while serving the Lord. An English nun who remained celibate for 24 years broke her streak, walking away from her convent — and into the arms of a monk. Sister Mary Elizabeth — who was in an ancient order of the Roman Catholic church called the Carmelite order — had been a nun for more than two decades in Lancashire when she met Carmelite monk Robert in 2015 while he was visiting from a monastery in Oxford. Sister Mary Elizabeth, born Lisa Tinkler, told the BBC she knew they had something special from the moment Robert’s sleeve touched hers...
Viewers support Canadian journalist after she was criticised for her dress on-air
Viewers are showing their support for a Canadian journalist after she shared an email that she received about her on-air outfit being “inappropriate”.Tess Van Straaten took to Twitter on Sunday to post the message that a viewer sent her, along with a screenshot of the sleeveless multi-colored dress she wore during the news broadcast. In the email, the person claimed that the reporter’s outfit wasn’t fit for a weather report or a work environment.“I find it inappropriate for Tess Van Straten to still wear sleeveless tops in the wintertime to report on the weather,” the email reads. “In my...
Single gay man who always dreamed of being a dad adopts 1-year-old girl from hospital
Argentina has made great strides toward marriage equality and abortion, among other things, which paved way for Fracchia's adoption of Mia.
Baby who took ‘last breath’ after contracting mystery illness defies doctors
A mother-of-two who watched her 11-month-old daughter take her “last gasp of air” before going into cardiac arrest and was told by doctors she “would not make it” has expressed her immense gratitude after her child survived and celebrated her third birthday last year.Abby Hessey, 26, an operations executive who lives in Bicester, Oxfordshire, said she was “preparing for the worst” when her daughter Bella, now three years old, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital, in Hampshire, in an ambulance in 2020.After Bella went into cardiac arrest, Abby said she watched as approximately 30 medical staff tried to resuscitate her...
BBC
Father issues plea for mum missing with newborn
The father of a high society woman who went missing with her newborn baby and partner, a registered sex offender, has urged her to turn herself in to police. Constance "Toots" Marten, 35, Mark Gordon and their baby have been missing since their car broke down and caught fire near Bolton on 5 January.
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs
A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
msn.com
Wife Secretly Gets Pregnant With Her Adopted Baby After Doctor Says She Can't Conceive
Allison was upfront about her desire start a family when she started dating Josiah. Not only did she know she wanted to be a mother right away, but she also knew she wanted to have a son named Jeremiah. The happy couple got married and quickly started trying to get...
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
Does your life flash before your eyes when you die? How did scientists record a brain dying? Does this happen for everyone?
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
Dear Doctor: Why are older patients usually asked if they’ve fallen?
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why are older patients always asked, “Have you ever fallen?” It is annoying, and I wish you would stop asking. -- L.M.B. ANSWER: Falls in older adults are a major cause of disability. Falls can lead to fractures, and fractures lead to poor movement, and sometimes to a progressive decline.
14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore
KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
Woman 'felt threatened' after partner started intimate relationship with doll
A woman has opened up about how she 'felt threatened' when her partner began a second relationship with a plastic doll. Aussie Rod explained that he bought Karina in October 2021 after experiencing a dry spell. At the time of Karina's arrival, Rod hadn't met his girlfriend, who he connected...
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
Upworthy
Kid's brilliant homework response outwits teacher's sexist question
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Sexism is prevalent and widespread only because we're all conditioned from an early to accept existing sexist practices and gender roles. One eight-year-old looked past an obvious answer, to expose the inherent sexism in a question designed to elicit a sexist answer from kids. The English teacher didn't really think much as she created a list of clues for words that contain the letters “UR” in them. The teacher assumed that associating familiar jobs and days of the week among other things to the words would make it easier for the kids. One of the clues read, Hospital Lady. The first instinctive answer that comes up in our mind is the word "nurse" but then you realize that sexism is so deep-rooted that you associate a type of work with a gender, which is basically the definition of sexism.
msn.com
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign
A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool. Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
My son died just weeks after complaining of migraines and being tired
A STUDENT died weeks after suffering migraines as medics cast him aside and brushed symptoms off as 'anxiety'. Johnny Alfrey, 22, raised concerns about his symptoms to doctors on several occasions before his death on June 24, last year. "He was just a brilliant young man, so funny and a...
Scientists confirm that life flashes before your eyes upon death
All the important moments seen in a split second right before deathPhoto byImage by Juraj Varga from Pixabay. Historical literature from different departments has described an interesting experience where all have their life flash before their eyes in a second just before they take their last breath. To be more precise, it is not their whole life, but the most important moments in their life which usually represent happiness and positive emotions that they see before death.
Comments / 3