Colorado Rockies prospects: No. 28, Carson Palmquist
28. Carson Palmquist (79 points, 14 ballots) In Palmquist, the Rockies have a 22-year-old lefty with a low, funky arm slot with potential utility as both a starter and reliever. The 6’3” Palmquist wasn’t highly scouted out of high school, going undrafted (despite not allowing a single earned run during his junior and senior seasons) and playing for the University of Miami.
This Week in Purple: January Song
The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.
Who’s the best cleanup hitter in Rockies history?
The cleanup hitter is a special position on any baseball team. While the best overall hitter might often be in the No. 3 spot, the cleanup hitter is the horsepower of the offense with homers, a high on-base percentage, and lots of RBI. The position is held by some of the most iconic names in the history of the game including Lou Gehrig, Willie McCovey, Honus Wagner, Willie Stargell, Eddie Murray, and Fred McGriff.
The Rockies have quietly put together a busy offseason so far
No one expected the Colorado Rockies to have a flashy offseason. As fans of this organization we’ve been largely trained against that line of thinking over the last decade or so of front office decisions. The Rockies were never going to get Carlos Rodón—despite my wildest dreams—Carlos Correa, or Jacob deGrom. They were also never going to sign players from Japan like Senga Kodai, Yoshida Masataka, or Fujinami Shintaro. Those kinds of moves just aren’t part of the team’s modus operandi.
