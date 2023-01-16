28. Carson Palmquist (79 points, 14 ballots) In Palmquist, the Rockies have a 22-year-old lefty with a low, funky arm slot with potential utility as both a starter and reliever. The 6’3” Palmquist wasn’t highly scouted out of high school, going undrafted (despite not allowing a single earned run during his junior and senior seasons) and playing for the University of Miami.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO