4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
NBA
Bleacher Report: Updated Mock Draft with two-round projections
(B/R) — The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving...
NBA
"We Gave Into Their Physicality" | Utah Struggles Late, Falls 117-106 To Brooklyn
After winning four of five, Utah entered Friday night looking like a team capable of making a run over the next few weeks leading up to the trade deadline. But then Kyrie Irving came to town. Despite trailing by double digits early in the game, the Jazz battled back to...
NBA
Warriors to rest Stephen Curry, 3 other starters vs. Cavs
The Golden State Warriors will be without four of their five regular starters tonight in Cleveland (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) to give them some rest. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green — who account for 65% of Golden State’s points per game — will not play against the Cavs. Additionally, big men Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are both probable for the game.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Bucks
On Saturday night, the Wine & Gold welcome the Bucks to town, looking to quickly wash the taste of Friday’s defeat out of their mouths. The Cavaliers suffered what was almost certainly their most disappointing loss of the season, dropping a 120-114 decision to a Warriors team that played an overtime contest the night before, was at the end of a five-game trip and was without four of five starters. Golden State still scored 30-plus points in each of the first three quarters, handing the sluggish Cavaliers their third loss in the last four outings.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBA
Trip to Paris represents chance to expose young Detroit Pistons to cultural experience
PARIS – French Emperor Napoleon III, the last monarch of France, ordered the construction of a new opera house in 1861. Fourteen years later – after the fall of the French Empire in 1870 – the Palais Garnier opened. The gorgeous building has become one of the...
NBA
Preview: Wizards host Magic Saturday in D.C.
The Wizards (19-26) are coming off an impressive win in Madison Square Garden over the Knicks earlier this week and tonight turn their attention a young, up-and-coming Magic squad (17-28) in Washington, D.C. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET. TV:...
NBA
5 stats to know: NBA Paris Game 2023
While only 282 miles separates Chicago and Detroit by car, the longtime NBA rivals have traveled nearly 4,000 miles to Paris to face one another in the final NBA Global Game of the 2022-23 season. Here are five stats to know entering Thursday’s game at Accor Arena. Chicago won...
NBA
Kings Outlast Lakers in Another Hard Fought Loss
In what has become a frustratingly frequent occurrence over their current home stand, the Lakers lost another close game to a talented team, this time falling short to the Kings 116-111 on Wednesday night. The loss is the Lakers third in their last four games, but with a margin totaling only nine points over those losses, the team continues to hang tough only to suffer defeat at the end.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Generational Talent with Brad Daugherty
Cavaliers legend Brad Daugherty joins the pod to discuss the Cavaliers young core, his experience as an All-Star the last time the Jazz hosted the annual festivities, the team's culture and much more! After the interview, Justin and Carter recap the Cavs heartbreaking loss to the Grizzlies. Please Note: The...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.20.2023
FINAL FROM PARIS: Bulls 126 Detroit 108. (Bulls: 21-24, 9-14 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30 pts. Detroit: Bogdanovic: 25 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic:15. Detroit: Stewart: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 6. Detroit: Hayes: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Nikola Vucevic recorded his 10th straight double-double...
NBA
Dame Changes Up And A Sitdown With GP2 On The Brief Case podcast
Greetings from North Portland, where I'll thankfully be spending the better part of the next two weeks. And with the Trail Blazers beginning their longest homestand of the season, it was just the right time to record the 18th edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can and should listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
Clifford’s Historic Win Ends Hornets’ Slide In Houston
Charlotte Cashes in on 20 Rockets Turnovers to Overcome Another Untimely Ball Injury. Starting off their second four-game road trip of the month, the Charlotte Hornets put an end to a troublesome five-game losing streak in historic fashion by knocking off the Houston Rockets, 122-117, on Wednesday night. Terry Rozier...
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: LaMelo's Injury, Coby White, The Corner Three
Mike Sutera: LaMelo suffered yet another ankle sprain. If I'm the Hornets I sit him the rest of the year. Tank and help get him healthy. Also read the Raptors have told teams they’re going to do something. Anunoby? More stuff: Indy supposedly open to trading Duarte. Soured on him already. Injured to start the season and really struggling with his shot. Wonder if there is a deal to be made with Knicks. They like Toppin. Knicks were big fans of his during the draft.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: All You Need To Know About Clips V. Spurs
Last Matchup: 11/19/22 LAC – 119 SAN 97 | Norman Powell: 26 - Jakob Poeltl: 20. The Clippers have won both their meetings with the Spurs so far this season. Los Angeles has had a longer winning streak against San Antonio to start a season just once, when they won all four regular season matchups in the series in the 1996-97 season.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Jan. 20
There will be no shortage of action across the NBA on Friday with 18 teams set to play. One of the better matchups figures to be the Mavericks hosting the Heat, though Dallas will be missing Christian Wood (thumb). Another game that stands out features the Kings hosting the Thunder with both teams hoping to make it to the playoffs. With so many options, let’s get down to business and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to potentially avoid.
NBA
WDSU Fletcher Mackel on NBA trade scenarios, LeBron James and NBA scoring record | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel joins the podcast (7:35) to fire up the trade machine and discuss his favorite trade NBA scenarios for the Pelicans and the rest of the Western Conference. The crew also talk about which teams in the West might...
NBA
"Our Team Showed Focus" | Markkanen's Return Sparks Utah In Wire-To-Wire Victory Over The Clippers
When speaking with media before tip against the Clippers, head coach Will Hardy was asked about Utah’s recent run of close games. Twelve of the Jazz’s last 13 games have come down to the final minute, with the last two decided by a single point. “I feel that...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Raptors
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-24) head back home to take on the Toronto Raptors (20-25) on Thursday night at Target Center. Minnesota is on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, 122-118. Seven players scored in the double-digits for the Timberwolves, with Jaden McDaniels posting a team-high 18 points. Kyle Anderson earned a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 20
After that slow slate on Thursday, we’re back to normal here. We have eight games making up this Friday card, which is the perfect amount for DFS. That means we have plenty of players to pick from, and there are not too many to be overwhelmed with. Injury Report.
