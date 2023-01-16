PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 112-102 win over the Nets

The Oklahoma City Thunder wrapped up their four-game road trip with a 112-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets, who were without Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons.

The 3-1 road trip has caused fans to focus on the playoffs more than lottery odds. The Thunder are tied for 10th in the Western Conference with the Phoenix Suns.

Josh Giddey scored a career-high 28 points to go with nine assists and nine rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 28 points. The young backcourt duo continues to impress.

Let’s take a look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s 10-point win over the Nets on Sunday.