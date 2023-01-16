ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland teacher, students help develop Advanced Placement Black studies course that will spread nationwide

By Julia Silverman
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Tio Guedo
4d ago

My Goodness. move Forward you Pathetic, Feel Sorry For your "Finger Pointing" Selfs, Blame Game Loser, Free Riders!! Discusting!!!

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Stations of the Cross — tossed and recovered decades ago — are returned to historic Portland church

After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

As some festivals fade, StormBreaker Brewing to again host St. Johns Winter Beer Fest

It’s been a rough go the past few years for our bigger beer festivals, hasn’t it? The pandemic leveled the Oregon Brewers Festival and the Holiday Ale Festival, and although the former made a comeback attempt last summer, it wasn’t quite the same. The smaller footprint, smaller crowds and fewer taps took away from the grand spectacle that always greeted patrons when they walked through the gates, and heat as high as 103 delivered a mean kick to the shins. Organizers recognized all this, and they’ve canceled again for 2023.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Robert Key on West Linn’s No. 1 national ranking and his decades of experience in Portland hoops: Sports by Northwest podcast

The West Linn boys’ basketball team has been one of the country’s best teams, rising to No. 1 in the latest ranking by USA Today. Their first-year head coach, Robert Key, is in his fifth decade associated with high school basketball in the Portland area, most recently coaching at Grant High School, leading the Generals to the 6A championship in 2018.
WEST LINN, OR
The Oregonian

Workshops and lectures to put on your winter calendar

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Garden of Resonance: The Art of Jun Kaneko: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday-Monday through Feb. 20. Explore Kaneko’s outdoor ceramic statues installed throughout the garden, plus more intimate pieces from his nearly 60-year career. $19.95; Portland Japanese Garden, 611 S.W. Kingston Ave.; japanesegarden.org.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In

“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Portland man, former journalist, charged with federal hate crimes

A man charged with arson and bias crimes in Multnomah County for setting fire to a mosque and vandalizing two Jewish synagogues is now facing federal hate crime charges. Federal prosecutors are filing four charges against Michael Bivins, 35, for his alleged racist crime spree in spring 2022. Bivins was recorded on security cameras setting fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland. He allegedly smashed windows at Congregations Shir Tikvah and Beth Israel. He also is accused of smashing windows at a Black-owned restaurant and vandalizing Beth Israel with anti-Jewish graffiti.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Right-wing street brawler ‘Tiny’ Toese back in Portland jail on $1 million bail

A judge in Portland set bail Friday at $1 million for a notorious street fighter who went on the lam after breaking an earlier release agreement, prosecutors say. Tusitala Toese — better known by his ironic nickname, Tiny — was extradited to the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday. He had been held in the Thurston County Jail since his arrest Dec. 19, court records show.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy