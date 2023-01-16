Portland teacher, students help develop Advanced Placement Black studies course that will spread nationwide

Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Congresswoman and U.S. District Judge Recovering After Being Hit by VehicleDaily News NowPortland, OR
Stations of the Cross — tossed and recovered decades ago — are returned to historic Portland church
After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
A mother’s fight for honor and dignity: Steve Duin column
Come June, Martin Cerezo will finally find his rest at Willamette National Cemetery. His mother, Cheryle Cerezo-Gardiner, will hug the folded flag as a bugle call rises over the graves. She’ll let go of her death-bed promise, catch her breath … then return to her battlefield, a campaign to ensure...
Newberg school board rescinds ban on Black Lives Matter, pride symbols
The Newberg school board has quietly rescinded its ban on educators displaying symbols of the Black Lives Matter movement or gay pride, following a court settlement with a teachers’ union. A Yamhill County judge ruled in September that the ban was unconstitutional. The town of about 25,000 residents nestled...
For Lunar New Year, White Lotus Lion Dance Team is ready to bring you good luck
It’s the busiest time of year for Portland’s White Lotus Dragon and Lion Dance Team. Over four weeks, throughout the Lunar New Year season, they’ll perform close to 80 shows, ranging from small, two-lion affairs to full productions that involve drums, firecrackers and a 10-person dragon. And...
In a tough pool of lightweights, Clackamas’ Jeremiah Wachsmuth hopes to emerge victorious
Jeremiah Wachsmuth made quick work of his opponent on Thursday night. The Clackamas junior, wrestling at 113 pounds, opened the match against West Linn’s Ryan Muzii with a back trip to the mat. A cross face put Muzii on his back. After 26 seconds, the match was over and Wachsmuth’s hand was raised.
Portland is the 3rd most creative city in America, report says
Step away from the homemade kiln in your backyard where you are firing hand-built clay statues of fantasy forest creatures glazed with foraged dyes – I have something I need to tell you. Please, just for a moment stop kneading your wild-yeasted bread made from ancestral grains you cultivated...
Bottleneck at Oregon police academy leaves recruits waiting months for basic training
Portland police hired 80 new officers in the past year, but more than half of them haven’t even started their training. They must wait up to five months for a seat in one of the state’s police basic training academy classes. After hiring practically ground to a halt...
Portland’s 3rd safe rest village slated to open early this year
The third of Portland’s six tiny home villages for homeless individuals is set to open within the next few months – more than a year and a half after city officials promised to quickly get all six sites up and running. Commissioner Dan Ryan initially said that all...
As some festivals fade, StormBreaker Brewing to again host St. Johns Winter Beer Fest
It’s been a rough go the past few years for our bigger beer festivals, hasn’t it? The pandemic leveled the Oregon Brewers Festival and the Holiday Ale Festival, and although the former made a comeback attempt last summer, it wasn’t quite the same. The smaller footprint, smaller crowds and fewer taps took away from the grand spectacle that always greeted patrons when they walked through the gates, and heat as high as 103 delivered a mean kick to the shins. Organizers recognized all this, and they’ve canceled again for 2023.
Washington County quarantine in place to prevent spread of invasive insect
The Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a temporary emerald ash borer quarantine in Washington County in December to help prevent the spread of the invasive insect.
Robert Key on West Linn’s No. 1 national ranking and his decades of experience in Portland hoops: Sports by Northwest podcast
The West Linn boys’ basketball team has been one of the country’s best teams, rising to No. 1 in the latest ranking by USA Today. Their first-year head coach, Robert Key, is in his fifth decade associated with high school basketball in the Portland area, most recently coaching at Grant High School, leading the Generals to the 6A championship in 2018.
Workshops and lectures to put on your winter calendar
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Garden of Resonance: The Art of Jun Kaneko: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday-Monday through Feb. 20. Explore Kaneko’s outdoor ceramic statues installed throughout the garden, plus more intimate pieces from his nearly 60-year career. $19.95; Portland Japanese Garden, 611 S.W. Kingston Ave.; japanesegarden.org.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Intel shelves $700 million ‘mega lab’ in Hillsboro as it cuts costs
Intel won’t build a $700 million “mega lab” it had planned in Hillsboro, pursuing cheaper options instead as it implements billions of dollars in cost cuts amid declining revenue. “We are looking to reduce costs and increase efficiencies through multiple initiatives. This includes exploring more cost-effective real...
Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In
“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
Bill Schonely, legendary Trail Blazers broadcaster who coined ‘Rip City,’ dies at 93
Bill Schonely, the Trail Blazers’ original radio broadcaster who coined the iconic phrase “Rip City” that became synonymous with Portland and its basketball team, has died. He was 93. A cause of death was not immediately known. With his deep voice and memorable catchphrases like bingo-bango-bongo, and...
Portland man, former journalist, charged with federal hate crimes
A man charged with arson and bias crimes in Multnomah County for setting fire to a mosque and vandalizing two Jewish synagogues is now facing federal hate crime charges. Federal prosecutors are filing four charges against Michael Bivins, 35, for his alleged racist crime spree in spring 2022. Bivins was recorded on security cameras setting fire to the Muslim Community Center of Portland. He allegedly smashed windows at Congregations Shir Tikvah and Beth Israel. He also is accused of smashing windows at a Black-owned restaurant and vandalizing Beth Israel with anti-Jewish graffiti.
Right-wing street brawler ‘Tiny’ Toese back in Portland jail on $1 million bail
A judge in Portland set bail Friday at $1 million for a notorious street fighter who went on the lam after breaking an earlier release agreement, prosecutors say. Tusitala Toese — better known by his ironic nickname, Tiny — was extradited to the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday. He had been held in the Thurston County Jail since his arrest Dec. 19, court records show.
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
Lights remain on at the NE Portland Nike store, but there’s no sign of reopening
The Nike store in Northeast Portland has been mostly closed to the public for months, and it’s unclear whether the closure is temporary or permanent. There’s no sign posted to the storefront on 2650 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. noting hours or when the doors will reopen. Nike’s website says the location is “closed for the next 7 days.”
