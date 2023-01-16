Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Related
Portland is the 3rd most creative city in America, report says
Step away from the homemade kiln in your backyard where you are firing hand-built clay statues of fantasy forest creatures glazed with foraged dyes – I have something I need to tell you. Please, just for a moment stop kneading your wild-yeasted bread made from ancestral grains you cultivated...
Stations of the Cross — tossed and recovered decades ago — are returned to historic Portland church
After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
The first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023 is here to make your days a little brighter
Summer is just around the corner! Well, that might be a bit of a stretch, but there is a bright spot for those of us who are tired of this gloomy winter. Today’s sunset will be at 5 p.m. on the dot! This is the first 5 p.m. sunset since early November 2022 when we did the whole “fall back” thing for Daylight Saving time.
Lights remain on at the NE Portland Nike store, but there’s no sign of reopening
The Nike store in Northeast Portland has been mostly closed to the public for months, and it’s unclear whether the closure is temporary or permanent. There’s no sign posted to the storefront on 2650 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. noting hours or when the doors will reopen. Nike’s website says the location is “closed for the next 7 days.”
What is there to do in Portland during rainy weather? Glad you asked, Josh Hart
Portland Trail Blazer Josh Hart asked Twitter on Wednesday what there is to do in town when it rains. Of course, Twitter had answers. But so do we!. Dear Josh Hart: Here are seven things to do in your city when the dampness takes over. 1. We agree with the...
Workshops and lectures to put on your winter calendar
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Garden of Resonance: The Art of Jun Kaneko: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday-Monday through Feb. 20. Explore Kaneko’s outdoor ceramic statues installed throughout the garden, plus more intimate pieces from his nearly 60-year career. $19.95; Portland Japanese Garden, 611 S.W. Kingston Ave.; japanesegarden.org.
Portland’s 3rd safe rest village slated to open early this year
The third of Portland’s six tiny home villages for homeless individuals is set to open within the next few months – more than a year and a half after city officials promised to quickly get all six sites up and running. Commissioner Dan Ryan initially said that all...
Victoria Royals at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (28-8-2-1) take on the Victoria Royals (12-26-3-1) in Western Hockey League action. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Royals audio. Follow:. The box score. Get updates and chat before,...
Bottleneck at Oregon police academy leaves recruits waiting months for basic training
Portland police hired 80 new officers in the past year, but more than half of them haven’t even started their training. They must wait up to five months for a seat in one of the state’s police basic training academy classes. After hiring practically ground to a halt...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
A popular retail store recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Oregon this week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the popular clothing retailer J. Crew will be closing another one of its Oregon store locations in Portland, according to local reports.
thatoregonlife.com
This Texas-Style Barbecue Joint Was Named Best BBQ In Oregon By Food Network
If you had to pick your go-to barbecue restaurant in Oregon, where would it be? With so many choices, it could be a tough decision, as there is some seriously damn good BBQ to choose from in the Beaver State. Recently, a place you may or may not have heard...
Trail Blazers turn page on poor showing in loss to Philadelphia 76ers: ‘We didn’t deserve to win the game’
Damian Lillard, following some losses this season, expressed frustration and disappointment. That wasn’t the case following Thursday night at the Moda Center where the Portland Trail Blazers lost 105-95 to the Philadelphia 76ers in a game that saw them score just 34 points in the first half. The defeat,...
In a tough pool of lightweights, Clackamas’ Jeremiah Wachsmuth hopes to emerge victorious
Jeremiah Wachsmuth made quick work of his opponent on Thursday night. The Clackamas junior, wrestling at 113 pounds, opened the match against West Linn’s Ryan Muzii with a back trip to the mat. A cross face put Muzii on his back. After 26 seconds, the match was over and Wachsmuth’s hand was raised.
Robert Key on West Linn’s No. 1 national ranking and his decades of experience in Portland hoops: Sports by Northwest podcast
The West Linn boys’ basketball team has been one of the country’s best teams, rising to No. 1 in the latest ranking by USA Today. Their first-year head coach, Robert Key, is in his fifth decade associated with high school basketball in the Portland area, most recently coaching at Grant High School, leading the Generals to the 6A championship in 2018.
Right-wing street brawler ‘Tiny’ Toese back in Portland jail on $1 million bail
A judge in Portland set bail Friday at $1 million for a notorious street fighter who went on the lam after breaking an earlier release agreement, prosecutors say. Tusitala Toese — better known by his ironic nickname, Tiny — was extradited to the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday. He had been held in the Thurston County Jail since his arrest Dec. 19, court records show.
kptv.com
Mexican restaurant in Vancouver damaged by fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Mexican restaurant was damaged by a fire Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Just before 6:45 a.m., fire crews were called out to report of smoke and flames inside of Javier’s Tacos, located at 11115 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. Crews arrived within two minutes and found a working fire with smoke showing from the structure.
Portland homicide detectives ‘up all night’ after 3 back-to-back deaths; 1 suspect arrested
Portland homicide detectives were “up all night and well into today” responding to three back-to-back deaths, two of which were fatal shootings, said Sgt. Kevin Allen, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson. Christopher Grohs, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center Friday afternoon on charges of second-degree...
kptv.com
‘I thought she was going to bleed out’: Dog viciously attacked in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Saturday evening a Vancouver family’s lives were turned upside down on a routine dog walk. While out with their two dogs at Tenny Creek Park just after dark, the family says another man’s dog began violently attacking theirs. “Time froze,” Dan said, one of...
Trail Blazers’ late rally falls short during 105-95 loss to Philadelphia 76ers: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers went face-to-face with a true contender for the second consecutive game Thursday night and once again couldn’t quite match up. The Philadelphia 76ers, owners of the No. 5-rated defense in the NBA, engulfed the Blazers from the start, forced turnovers, made finding good shots nearly impossible and then withstood Portland’s valiant second-half comeback bid to win 105-95 at the Moda Center.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0